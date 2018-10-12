MONROE — The Monroe football team remained undefeated in Central Valley Conference play with a 44-0 win over Oakland.
Zach Young led the way for Monroe on the ground with 191 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Brody Ballard went 7-for-11 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Dillon Irwin had a dual-threat performance tonight as he scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving.
"It's always a progression and we're still not where we want to be, but it was really nice to see how well we played tonight," Monroe coach Bill Crowson said.
Monroe (6-1, 3-0) travels to Regis on Friday.
Jefferson 33, Central Linn 28
HALSEY — The Lions took a big step towards reaching the postseason as they defeated the Cobras in narrow fashion to keep pace in the Central Valley Conference race.
Lions' quarterback Luke McGivney paced the offense as he threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Isaac Deleon carried the ball 15 times for 123 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Cesar Sepulveda caught four passes from McGivney for 89 yards.
Defensively, Jefferson was carried by defensive lineman Kyle Murphy as he was all over the field, tallying six sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety.
Next Friday, Jefferson (6-1, 2-1) hosts Creswell and Central Linn (4-3, 1-2) travels to Oakland.
Lebanon 63, South Albany 0
The Warriors fired on all cylinders against the RedHawks as they cruised to a shutout victory to extend their winning streak to two games.
Next Friday, Lebanon (5-2, 5-2 Mid-Wlllamette Conference) hosts Crescent Valley and South Albany (2-5, 2-5) travels to North Salem.
Harrisburg 34, La Pine 20
HARRISBURG — The Eagles used a dynamic ground attack to fuel another Mountain Valley Conference win as they defeated La Pine.
Gabe Knox rolled up 273 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.
Dax Bennett completed 9 of 14 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
Jonathan Lettkeman added three catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Harrisburg (6-1, 3-0) hosts Santiam Christian on Friday.
Sutherlin 26, Santiam Christian 23
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles saw their three-game win streak come to an end.
Santiam Christian (5-2, 2-1) continues Mountain Valley Conference play on Friday as they travel to Harrisburg.
Cross-country
NEWBERG — The Crescent Valley girls finished third in Friday's Champoeg Invitational.
CV was highlighted by a fourth place individual finish from Sophie Fisher on the 5,000 meter course, who came in at 18 minutes and 31 seconds.
Philomath's Hannah Hernandez finished second overall (18:17).
Sunitha Black (13th, 19:29) and Geneva Wolfe (25th, 29:29) finished inside the top 25 for the Raiders.
Philomath and South Albany finished in 10th and 16th place, respectively.
East Linn Christian's Jedaiah Wasson placed fifth in the boys 5,000 meters with a 16:18 mark. Grant Hellesto and Brody Gerig led the way for Philomath, finishing 30th and 33rd with times of 17:02 and 17:03 respectively.
Brady Swanson ran the fastest time for South Albany and finished 34th with a 17:05 mark.
Crescent Valley finished eighth, South Albany 11th, Philomath 12th and East Linn Christian 14th.
Chemawa Invitational
SALEM — The Scio girls finished third in Thursday's Chemawa Invitational.
Jayden Driver led the Loggers in 11th, finishing the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 23 minutes, 50 seconds.
Santiam Christian's Ann Livingston (fourth, 23:02) and Jefferson's Kira Sabin (23:20) were first for their respective teams. The Eagles and Lions fielded incomplete squads.
Scio's Luke Jones finished sixth in 18:38, Santiam Christian's Carson Post 15th in 19:55 and Jefferson's Ezra Oien 27th in 21:06.
Jefferson was sixth, while Santiam Christian and Scio were incomplete.