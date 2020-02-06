Prep roundup: CV wrestlers pick up two dual meet wins

Crescent Valley High picked up a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference dual wrestling wins on Thursday, knocking off North Salem 63-18 and Silverton 54-15.
Picking up pins for the Raiders against North Salem were Gabe Whisenhunt (120), Daschle Lamer (126), Chance Lamer (132), Owen Cserp (138), Hayden Walters (182) and Garrett Olbrich (285).
DJ Gillett (113), Whisenhunt (120), Jackson Rosado (170), Sanytos Cantu (195) and Olbrich (285) had pins against Silverton.
Corvallis lost its two duals, falling 55-9 to North Salem and 49-12 to Silverton. Izaak Worsch (170) had a pin against North Salem and Aziz Alshueaiee (120) had a pin against Silverton.
SC SPLITS: The Eagles split a pair of dual meets on Wednesday as they topped Pleasant Hill 44-23 and lost 40-36 to South Umpqua.
Against Pleasant Hill, Logan Beem (132) and Aaron Schaefer had pins and Caleb Perez (113) and Kaden Haugan (120) had major decisions
Against South Umpqua, Lawson Setzer (126), Beem (132) and Luke Mehlschau (182) had pins.
Girls basketball
Ashley Sutton and Tyler Warden both scored 14 points and Mirtha Lopez added 11 as the Monroe High girls basketball team knocked off Oakland 51-32 on Thursday in Central Valley Conference play.
Monroe (16-5, 10-1) is at Lowell at 6 p.m. Saturday.
OTHER SCORES: Regis 54, Jefferson 51 (OT); Central Linn 42, East Linn Christian 20; Alsea 51, Triangle Lake 26