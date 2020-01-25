Prep roundup: CV wrestlers drop dual meet

The Crescent Valley High wrestling team dropped a 33-30 dual meet to Crook County on Saturday.
The Raiders picked up pins from Owen Cserep (132), Mario Settersten (145), Daniel Kontra (170) and Konrad Hoyer (182).
Crook County had two pins and a decision and took advantage of three forfeits to take the win. Three weight classes had double forfeits.
Tod Surman Invitational: West Albany won the Tod Surman Invitational, going 4-0 in the dual meet event.
The Bulldogs defeated Stayton 72-0, Canby 42-34, West Salem 69-8 and Dayton 53-27.
Corvallis lost its three duals, falling 47-27 to Dayton, 39-36 to Stayton and 49-30 to Ridgeview.
Mid-Valley Classic: Philomath was fifth, Harrisburg sixth and South Albany seventh at the seven-team Mid-Valley Classic on Friday.
Blaise Pindell (145), Blake Newman (106), Connor Kohn (195) were second for the Warriors, while David Griffith (138) and Joseph Choi (285) took third.
Harrisburg’s Leithan Briggs (220), Russell Talmadge (106) and Chandler Strauss (195) took home titles while Joan Tapia (182) was second.
South’s Brady Tappana (160) and Logan Bond (120) both were third.
Boys basketball
Ayden Foster had 17 points, Arbey Mercado 12 and Evan Benson 10 as the South Albany boys basketball team cruised to a 59-41 Mid-Willamette Conference win over Central on Friday.
The RedHawks (11-3, 4-2) will play their first real home game in their own gym on Tuesday, the first time in 52 days, when they play host to North Salem.
OTHER SCORE: McKenzie 43, Alsea 40
Girls basketball
Aliyah Atkins had 11 rebounds as the Santiam Christian girls basketball team wrapped up five games in eight days with a 45-39 Mountain Valley Conference win at Harrisburg on Friday.
SC (14-4, 4-1) won all five games, four of them on the road, and is idle until playing host to La Pine on Friday.
Harrisburg (14-4, 3-2) is at La Pine on Tuesday.
ALSEA 37, MCKENZIE 30: Junior Bailey Ellis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five steals to lead the Wolverines to the Mountain West League road win.
Ysabell Orantes had eight points, six rebounds and three steals for Alsea (4-10, 4-5), which plays at Mohawk on Tuesday.