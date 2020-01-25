Prep roundup: CV wrestlers drop dual meet

Boys basketball

Ayden Foster had 17 points, Arbey Mercado 12 and Evan Benson 10 as the South Albany boys basketball team cruised to a 59-41 Mid-Willamette Conference win over Central on Friday.

The RedHawks (11-3, 4-2) will play their first real home game in their own gym on Tuesday, the first time in 52 days, when they play host to North Salem.

OTHER SCORE: McKenzie 43, Alsea 40

Girls basketball

Aliyah Atkins had 11 rebounds as the Santiam Christian girls basketball team wrapped up five games in eight days with a 45-39 Mountain Valley Conference win at Harrisburg on Friday.

SC (14-4, 4-1) won all five games, four of them on the road, and is idle until playing host to La Pine on Friday.

Harrisburg (14-4, 3-2) is at La Pine on Tuesday.

ALSEA 37, MCKENZIE 30: Junior Bailey Ellis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five steals to lead the Wolverines to the Mountain West League road win.

Ysabell Orantes had eight points, six rebounds and three steals for Alsea (4-10, 4-5), which plays at Mohawk on Tuesday.

