{{featured_button_text}}
Print

Crescent Valley’s Blake Byer won the boys race and Corvallis’ Madeline Nason won the girls at the Springfield Invitational cross-country meet on Saturday.

Byer finished in 16 minutes, 3.30 seconds. The Raiders finished second in the team standings.

CV’s Logan Pawlowski was ninth in 17:03.70 and Lebanon’s Alex Solberg was 10th in 17:10.90.

CV’s Keller Norland was 14th in 17:18.90. Corvallis High’s Raymond Ingersoll was 17th in 17:22.00 and Calvin Cahill was 19th in 17:32.30.

CHS was fifth and Lebanon seventh.

Nason finished the girls race in 19:00.10 and the Spartans took first in the team standings.

CV’s Sunitha Black was second in 19:21.90 and led the Raiders to second.

Corvallis’ Ava Betts was third in 19:29.70, Ronja Soales was sixth in 19:47.60 and Avery Nason seventh in 19:58.50.

CV’s Sophie Fisher was 11th in 20:41.90 and Gwen Gray was 15th in 20:54.00. Vivienne McFarland Price was 16th in 20:57.10 and Olivia Dever was 19th in 21:11.30 for the Spartans.

South Albany’s Parker 25th

South Albany’s Logan Parker finished 25th in 17:05.10 and the RedHawks were 23rd in the boys division 2 varsity race at the Nike Portland XC meet.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sweet Home was 26th in the boys competition and 28th in the girls race.

Boys soccer

West Albany had to settle for a scoreless tie in a nonconference game at Wilson High.

"We played well but I thought we were the better team," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said. "It was a tough game and we fought hard. A win would have been great but we didn't do quite enough."

Branigan said Kyle Jensen led a strong defensive effort and goalie Eli Podrabsky had some key saves for his 5th clean sheet of the season.

Football

Crescent Valley bounced back from a tough loss to Corvallis with a 33-14 Mid-Willamette Conference win against Central at Corvallis High on Friday evening.

The Raiders bolted out to a 20-0 lead at the half and led 27-0 in the third before the Panthers got on the board.

The Raiders had two defensive touchdowns, one a fumble return by Kelly Iosua and an interception return by Damian Avalos.

Kai Garber completed 8 of 13 passes for 107 yards and a TD and Walker Riney was 7-for-10 for 91 yards and a score.

Riney also rushed for 35 yards on four carries. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0