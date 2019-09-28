Crescent Valley’s Blake Byer won the boys race and Corvallis’ Madeline Nason won the girls at the Springfield Invitational cross-country meet on Saturday.
Byer finished in 16 minutes, 3.30 seconds. The Raiders finished second in the team standings.
CV’s Logan Pawlowski was ninth in 17:03.70 and Lebanon’s Alex Solberg was 10th in 17:10.90.
CV’s Keller Norland was 14th in 17:18.90. Corvallis High’s Raymond Ingersoll was 17th in 17:22.00 and Calvin Cahill was 19th in 17:32.30.
CHS was fifth and Lebanon seventh.
Nason finished the girls race in 19:00.10 and the Spartans took first in the team standings.
CV’s Sunitha Black was second in 19:21.90 and led the Raiders to second.
Corvallis’ Ava Betts was third in 19:29.70, Ronja Soales was sixth in 19:47.60 and Avery Nason seventh in 19:58.50.
CV’s Sophie Fisher was 11th in 20:41.90 and Gwen Gray was 15th in 20:54.00. Vivienne McFarland Price was 16th in 20:57.10 and Olivia Dever was 19th in 21:11.30 for the Spartans.
South Albany’s Parker 25th
South Albany’s Logan Parker finished 25th in 17:05.10 and the RedHawks were 23rd in the boys division 2 varsity race at the Nike Portland XC meet.
You have free articles remaining.
Sweet Home was 26th in the boys competition and 28th in the girls race.
Boys soccer
West Albany had to settle for a scoreless tie in a nonconference game at Wilson High.
"We played well but I thought we were the better team," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said. "It was a tough game and we fought hard. A win would have been great but we didn't do quite enough."
Branigan said Kyle Jensen led a strong defensive effort and goalie Eli Podrabsky had some key saves for his 5th clean sheet of the season.
Football
Crescent Valley bounced back from a tough loss to Corvallis with a 33-14 Mid-Willamette Conference win against Central at Corvallis High on Friday evening.
The Raiders bolted out to a 20-0 lead at the half and led 27-0 in the third before the Panthers got on the board.
The Raiders had two defensive touchdowns, one a fumble return by Kelly Iosua and an interception return by Damian Avalos.
Kai Garber completed 8 of 13 passes for 107 yards and a TD and Walker Riney was 7-for-10 for 91 yards and a score.
Riney also rushed for 35 yards on four carries.