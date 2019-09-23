The Crescent Valley High girls soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 nonconference decision at Summit in the final minute on Monday night in Bend.
It was the first loss of the season for the Raiders (4-1), who are idle until opening Mid-Willamette Conference play at home against West Albany at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a rematch of a 5A state semifinal last year.
The rest will be important as the Raiders lost three starters to injury in the physical battle with the Storm. Summit players were whistled for four yellow cards.
Volleyball
South Albany’s volleyball team will host its annual state preview tournament this Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.
Action in the 16-team tournament begins at 8 a.m.
The host RedHawks are in a four-team pool with North Eugene, West Linn and La Salle Prep; West Albany is in a pool with Sunset, Summit and Lake Oswego; Corvallis is in a pool with Central Catholic, Crook County and Roseburg; and Lebanon and Philomath are in a pool with Jesuit and Sheldon.
Before the tournament, South and Corvallis meet Tuesday in a key Mid-Willamette Conference battle at South.
Both teams enter the match tied for second with 4-1 records; both losses came to first-place West Albany.
OTHER SCORES: Sweet Home def. Cascade 25-13, 25-17, 25-7; Santiam Christian def. Willamina 25-16, 25-15, 25-14
Water polo
Natalie Baas scored three goals and had nine steals to help the West Albany girls water polo team to a 12-3 win at Sprague.
Allie Bates added two goals and three steals, Katie Johnson had three blocks and Taylor Kelley had nine steals and five assists.
The Bulldogs (5-5, 2-0) will be at South Eugene on Thursday.
Boys
Eric Formiller scored seven goals and goalie Conner Mier had 19 saves as the West boys took down Sprague 18-8.
Colby Huddleston added five goals, Ben Hugulet three goals, Gabe Ayala two goals and Dylan Hayes one goal for the Bulldogs, who play at South Eugene on Thursday.