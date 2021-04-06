 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: CV-CHS football game canceled
0 comments

Prep roundup: CV-CHS football game canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Print

Friday’s rivalry high school football game between Corvallis and Crescent Valley has been canceled.

A member of Central, the team Corvallis played last week, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by KEZI.

The cancellation ends the season for both teams.

Volleyball

Maddie Gamache had 10 kills and 25 digs and Hannah Hicks had nine kills to help lead the Monroe High volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Central Linn on Monday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.

Ashley Sutton had 21 assists and four aces, Sarah Thompson 28 digs and Brooklyn Irwin 21 digs for Monroe.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News