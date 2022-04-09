Prep roundup: Crescent Valley's Emily Wisniewski breaks 5A freshman 3,000 record

Crescent Valley High's Emily Wisniewski broke the 5A girls 3,000-meter freshman all-time record Saturday at the Sherwood Need for Speed Classic track and field meet.

Wisniewski, the state cross-country champion in November, won Saturday’s race in 10 minutes, 1.65 seconds. That narrowly edged the previous record of 10:01.81 set by CV’s McKenna Henke in 2015.

Wisniewski’s time tops the 5A season list by more than 43 seconds.

Teammate Ava McKee ran a 5A-leading time in the 800 with a win in 2:18.99.

CV’s Nicole Huang was second (112 feet, 4 inches) and Haley Bland fourth (111-3) in the javelin. Sierra Noss was third in the discus (106-2) and Ellie Quintana fourth in the 1,500 (4:58.12).

The Crescent Valley girls finished fourth and the boys fifth overall in the 23-team meet.

CV’s Mason Martin won the boys long jump (20-8¼) and triple jump (43-11½) and Henry Coughlan was third in the 3,000 (8:35.93, a school record). Martin’s triple jump mark and Coughlan’s time are both second on the 5A season list.

Ty Abernathy was fourth in the pole vault (12-6) and fifth in the 400 (52.81) and Kanoa Blake fourth in 1,500 (4:11.7).

Lebanon competes in Roseburg

Lebanon’s Alyse Fountain was fifth in the girls 100 (13.51) and teammate Hayden Knutson sixth (13.51) at the 28-team Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational in Roseburg

The Warriors’ 4x100 relay team of Amber Barrett, Fountain, Taylor Roles and Knutson was fifth in 52.66.

Pablo Gonzalez-Solis led the Lebanon boys with sixth in the discus (124-3)

Team scores were not tabulated.

Stelly leads Lions

Elijah Stelly won the long jump (19-11) and helped his team’s 4x100 relay take second (48-58) as the Jefferson boys were second in the 10-team AMJ Invitational at McKenzie Community Track in Vida.

Rocky Zachary was second in the 110 hurdles (21.96) and Osbaldo Vasquez third in the 3,000 (9:51.8). The Lions got fourth-place finishes from Jayden Harrison in the 300 hurdles (51.28) and javelin (109-8), Calvin Grantom fourth in pole vault (8-0) and Elyes Chouikha in the triple jump (34-1). Chouikha was also on the 4x100 relay.

The Jefferson girls had two-event winners in Baylie Campau (100, 14.08; high jump, 5-0) and Flor Ruiz-Jimenez (200, 30.83; 400, 1:13.2) to take third overall.

Both also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (58.11) along with Holly Gay and Gwen Orton. Orton was second in the 200 (31.63) and third in the pole vault (5-0). Gay was second in the long jump (12-8¾).

Lilly Tegner was second in the triple jump (26-6¾) and third in the high jump (4-2).

Boys tennis

Philomath’s Dawson Beckstead went 3-0 the first and second singles bracket at the Oregon Episcopal tournament in Portland.

Teammate Dylan Bell went 1-1 in the top bracket. The Philomath team of Noah Aynes and Teddy Benbow went 2-1 in the first and second doubles bracket. Teammates Gradin Fairbanks and Braedon Littrell were 0-2 in the same bracket.

The Warriors finished third in the four-team tournament.

In the 3 and 4 singles bracket, Philomath’s Mark Grimmer Jr. was 2-1 and Andrew Leonard was 1-1. The Warriors’ doubles teams of Sawyer Ainsworth and Jackson Holroyd and Owen Thomas and Oswaldo Garcia-Bazan were both 0-2 in the 3 and 4 bracket.

Philomath plays Monday at South Albany.

