Prep roundup: Crescent Valley tops Philomath at Newport baseball tournament

Luey Campos had two hits and Zach Escobar two RBIs Monday to lead Crescent Valley to a 10-4 win against Philomath at the Newport baseball tournament.

Tucker Cleveland and Landen Parker each had a double for Crescent Valley (2-1), which later dropped an 8-5 decision to Mazama on Monday.

Noah Duey pitched five innings in a start for the Raiders, allowing six hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks with eight strikeouts. Luke Schoeffler pitched the final two frames, giving up three hits and two unearned runs with a strikeout.

Cameron Ordway had three hits and two RBIs and Ty May two hits (both with a double) for Philomath (0-3). Mason Stearns also had two hits for the Warriors, who are scheduled top play Dallas on Tuesday morning at the tournament.

St. Alban's 8, Lebanon 2

Lebanon fell to St. Alban’s of Washington, D.C. on Sunday at the JRTC tournament in Vero Beach, Florida.

The Warriors (1-1), who opened their season with a 3-2 nonleague home win against West Albany last week, play Eureka of Missouri in another tournament game in Vero Beach on Wednesday.

