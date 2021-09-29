Prep roundup: Crescent Valley sweeps South Albany in MWC volleyball

Crescent Valley High swept South Albany on Tuesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.
Set scores were 25-17, 26-24, 25-22.
The Raiders were led by Kara Paterson, who recorded 31 assists, six digs and an ace. Taelyn Bentley finished with 13 kills, three stuff blocks and an assist. Bella Jacobson had three aces, 12 kills and 13 digs and Vivian Buford had four aces and 19 digs.
Crescent Valley (11-2, 7-1) will host Silverton on Tuesday. South Albany (4-9, 2-6) will host Lebanon on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 3, Pleasant Hill 0
The Eagles swept the visiting Billies 25-17, 25-18, 25-13.
Macey Hughes had 10 kills, five aces and four blocks. Elise Linderman had five kills and four blocks, and Maddie Fields had seven kills, three blocks and eight aces.
The Eagles (9-2, 2-0 Mountain Valley Conference) will play in the Mt. Hood Invitational this weekend.
Monroe 3, Oakridge 1
The Dragons dropped the first set at Oakridge before recovering for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24 victory.
Bella Gamache led the Dragons with 26 kills, Maddie Gamache added 10 kills and Hannah Hicks finished with seven kills. Sarah Thompson had a team-high 22 digs.
Monroe is in first place in the Central Valley Conference with a record of 5-0, 8-2 overall. The Dragons will play at Jefferson on Thursday.
Other results
West Albany 3, Central 1; Dallas 3, Lebanon 0; Cascade 3, Sweet Home 0; Philomath 3, Newport 0; Creswell 3, Harrisburg 0; Lowell 3, ELCA 0
Boys soccer
Devin LaCasse scored the lone goal for West Albany High in a 1-1 draw with Silverton. Demetry Arellano recorded the assist for the Bulldogs.
West Albany (2-3-1, 0-0-1 MWC) will host Corvallis on Thursday.
Other results
Crescent Valley 3, Lebanon 2; Woodburn 2, South Albany 0; Philomath 2, Sisters 0
Cross-country
Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne took first place and teammate Colin Longballa was second at the Jefferson Invitational to lead the Eagles to the boys team victory.
Bourne finished in 16 minutes, 27 seconds and Longballa in 17:51.
Scio’s Athena Lau won the girls varsity race in a time of 20:24. Harrisburg won the team competition behind a 7th-place run by Lexi Geoghegan.