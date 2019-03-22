The top-ranked Crescent Valley baseball team remained undefeated by defeating Wilson 14-0 on Friday in a nonleague game at Tim Wirth Field.
Pitchers Taylor Holder, Sawyer Cleveland and Ben Garber combined on a one-hit shutout, with 15 strikeouts.
Dez Holmes drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Ben Leid was 2 for 2 with a double and Damian Avalos was 2 for 4 to lead the offense.
CV (5-0) plays Twin Falls (Idaho) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in their opener of the Buck's Athletics Spring Classic Baseball Tournament in Boise. The Raiders then face Borah High at 6 p.m.
Corvallis 3, Franklin 1
PORTLAND — The Spartans won on the road to improve to 3-1. They open the Boise tournament Thursday against Middleton of Idaho.
Evanston Township (Fla.) 11, Lebanon 0
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Warriors took a loss in the Dodgertown Tournament.
Lebanon (3-2) plays Bexley of Ohio on Saturday.
Grant Union 11, Santiam Christian 1 (6)
JOHN DAY — The Eagles lost to the host team in the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament. Santiam Christian (3-2) plays Western Christian at the tournament Saturday.
Willamina 12, Jefferson 11
WILLAMINA — The Lions lost a close one on the road. Jefferson (1-5) hosts Glendale in a Tuesday doubleheader.
Scio 8, Horizon Christian 6
SCIO — The Loggers snapped a four-game losing streak by winning the nonleague game.
Scio (1-4) plays North bend on Wednesday at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Softball
GLADSTONE — Santiam Christian gave up six unearned runs and fell 8-7 at Gladstone.
Alyiah Atkins was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, Kailey Gurr was 2-for-4 with a double, Carolyn Wilfong was 3-for-4 and Shea Carley and Emma Fast had two hits apiece for SC.
Wilfong also pitched a complete game and had five strikeouts.
The Eagles (3-2) play Stayton at the McLoughlin tournament next Friday.