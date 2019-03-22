Try 3 months for $3
Print

The top-ranked Crescent Valley baseball team remained undefeated by defeating Wilson 14-0 on Friday in a nonleague game at Tim Wirth Field.

Pitchers Taylor Holder, Sawyer Cleveland and Ben Garber combined on a one-hit shutout, with 15 strikeouts.

Dez Holmes drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Ben Leid was 2 for 2 with a double and Damian Avalos was 2 for 4 to lead the offense.

CV (5-0) plays Twin Falls (Idaho) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in their opener of the Buck's Athletics Spring Classic Baseball Tournament in Boise. The Raiders then face Borah High at 6 p.m.

Corvallis 3, Franklin 1

PORTLAND — The Spartans won on the road to improve to 3-1. They open the Boise tournament Thursday against Middleton of Idaho.

Evanston Township (Fla.) 11, Lebanon 0

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Warriors took a loss in the Dodgertown Tournament.

Lebanon (3-2) plays Bexley of Ohio on Saturday.

Grant Union 11, Santiam Christian 1 (6)

JOHN DAY — The Eagles lost to the host team in the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament. Santiam Christian (3-2) plays Western Christian at the tournament Saturday.

Willamina 12, Jefferson 11

WILLAMINA — The Lions lost a close one on the road. Jefferson (1-5) hosts Glendale in a Tuesday doubleheader.

Scio 8, Horizon Christian 6

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

SCIO — The Loggers snapped a four-game losing streak by winning the nonleague game.

Scio (1-4) plays North bend on Wednesday at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

Softball

GLADSTONE — Santiam Christian gave up six unearned runs and fell 8-7 at Gladstone.

Alyiah Atkins was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, Kailey Gurr was 2-for-4 with a double, Carolyn Wilfong was 3-for-4 and Shea Carley and Emma Fast had two hits apiece for SC. 

Wilfong also pitched a complete game and had five strikeouts.

The Eagles (3-2) play Stayton at the McLoughlin tournament next Friday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter