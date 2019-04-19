LEBANON — The top-ranked Crescent Valley High baseball team needed extra innings to defeat Lebanon 10-9 on Friday in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at LHS.
The Raiders (15-1, 4-0) won in nine innings to sweep the two-game series and stretch their winning streak to four games in a row. They have not lost to 5A competition this season.
CV resumes MWC play at North Salem on Monday.
West Albany 13, Silverton 3
West topped the Foxes in a six-inning Mid-Willamette Conference game at Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs (9-4, 4-2) visit Corvallis on April 26 in their next game.
Philomath 16, Cascade 5
TURNER — Philomath clobbered Cascade in an Oregon West Conference game stopped after five innings by the mercy rule.
The Warriors (12-6, 9-3) host Pleasant Hill on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
East Linn Christian 11, Oakridge 2
OAKRIDGE — ELC broke into the winning column by topping Oakridge in the Special District 3 game, stopping an eight-game losing streak. The Eagles (1-8, 1-5) host Regis on Tuesday in their next Special District 3 game.
Softball
West Albany won its fifth game in a row by defeating Dallas 14-5 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at West.
Ellie Babbitt and Danielle Sally homered, singled and drove in two runs each and Riley Ramirez and Presley Jantzi had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.
West resumes MWC play on Tuesday by facing North Salem at Wallace Marine Park in Salem.
Central 11, Corvallis 1
INDEPENDENCE — The host Panthers topped Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference game stopped in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
Corvallis (3-9-1, 2-4) hosts Dallas on Tuesday in its next MWC game.
Monroe 15-8, Riddle 1-5
RIDDLE — Monroe swept the Special District 3 doubleheader to stretch its winning streak to three games in a row. The Dragons (5-5, 4-3) resume Special District 3 action at Oakridge on Tuesday.
Philomath 10, Stayton 5
STAYTON — Philomath scored in double figures for the fifth consecutive time and stretched its winning streak to five games in a row with the Oregon West Conference victory.
The Warriors (12-6, 9-1) resume OWC action on Monday by hosting Newport.
Boys tennis
PHILOMATH — Philomath defeated North Marion 5-1 on Friday in an Oregon West Conference dual topped after six matches by rain.
Singles winners were Colton Beckstead, Alec Stucki. Doubles winners were Luke Haslam/Nick Stucki and Bryce Beeton/Nathaniel Workman.
The Warriors host Cascade on Monday on a makeup match.
Corvallis 8, Central 0
Corvallis swept Central on Thursday in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at CHS. Spartans (6-0) play at Dallas on Tuesday in their next match.
Singles winners were Eddie Hu, Lukas Reinhenobbe, Rowan Mosher and Chad Romrell. Doubles winners were Max Jonson/Joey Janssen, Kenai Kauffman/Dante De Cosmo, Ian Cann/Karl Mellinger and Junior Wolff/Xiaoyan Yang.
West Albany 7, Dallas 1
DALLAS— West Albany defeated Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference match on Thursday.
Singles winners were Bjorn Carlson, Andrew Peaslec and Evan Morgenstern. Doubles winners were Kyle Rouzaud/Tanner Madsen, Cole Schaffner/Channon Schuerger and LJ Carmichael/Colby Hanson.
Girls tennis
CORBETT — Philomath defeated Corbett 7-1 on Thursday. The Warriors (9-0, 6-0) host Estacada on Tuesday in their next match.
Singles winners were Selah Carlisle, Madison Francis and Emma Nelson. Victorious doubles teams were Lindsay Schell/Ella Skinkis, Chloe Jurva/Atira Skinkis, Kena Bacho/K Bacho and Devn Vogler/Sophie Robinson.
Track & field
MONMOUTH — Corvallis High's boys were sixth and the girls took third at the John Oliver Invitational at Western Oregon.
Boys winners were Sebbie Law in the 200 (23.59) and 400 (51.48) and the 400 relay team (3:37.09). Girls winners were Ellie Hintzman in the 400 (1:02.58) and Madeline Nason in the 800 (2:27.56).
Philomath girls take first
SIUSLAW — Philomath's girls took first place and the boys placed second at the Central Coast Invitational at Siuslaw. Central Linn placed fifth in the boys race, seventh in the girls; Alsea's girls placed ninth.
Maggie Ross won the 100 (12.36) and 200 (25.34) to lead the PHS girls. Melia Morton won the 400 (1:02.05), Madison Bushnell the 1500 (5:23.42), Ariana Manning the high jump (4-6) and Amey McDaniel the pole vault (8-6.
PHS also won the 400 (51.18) and 1600 (4:09.35) relays. Alsea's Jessica Carlisle won the triple jump (34-11¼).
In the boys competition, PHS's Justin Enghauser won the 800 (2:09.29); Kane Rust won the shot (49-11); Trevin De Nero won the 300 hurdles (42.06) and Jeremy Schaffer won the pole vault (13-6).
Central Linn's Dustin Baze won the 400 (54.46).