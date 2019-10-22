Crescent Valley put together a strong team performance and Eva Buford had 10 kills in a Mid-Willamette Conference home win against Silverton.
Scores were 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.
Adrianna Kazmaier had 26 digs with four aces, Elizabeth Hodgert had seven digs and six kills with two blocks, Madison Heagney had 15 assists, six kills, eight digs and two aces and Tais Vega added nine kills and 24 digs for CV.
The Raiders (7-15, 6-8) play at North Salem on Thursday.
South Albany 3, North Salem 0
Taya Manibusan had 12 kills and 14 digs to lead the RedHawks to the MWC win at SAHS.
Scores were 25-22, 25-14, 25-14.
Claire Angel had 21 assists, Brooklyn Willard had 13 assists and Erin Scott had 14 digs in the win.
The RedHawks (15-6, 11-3) play at Dallas on Thursday.
Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0
The Eagles rolled to the Mountain Valley Conference win at home.
Scores were 25-19, 25-11, 25-9.
Hope Bucher led the way as Harrisburg improved to 15-11. 5-2.
Harrisburg travels to Creswell on Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: Yamhill-Carlton def. Scio, 25-15, 26-24, 25-17
GIRLS SOCCER SCORES: Corvallis 2, Lebanon 1; Central Linn 2, La Pine 0
BOYS SOCCER SCORES: Crescent Valley 3, South Albany 1; Cascade 8, Sweet Home 0; Central Linn 7, La Pine 1; Creswell 3, East Linn Christian Academy 2;
Girls water polo
West Albany fell 11-3 to South Eugene at Albany Community Pool.
The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 at the half but could not keep pace after the break.
Taylor Kelley scored two goals, Natalie Baas had one goal and Hailey Wadlington had three blocks.
The Bulldogs host Ashland on Friday for senior night.