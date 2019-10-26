Anna McClave scored Crescent Valley’s lone goal in a 1-0 nonconference girls soccer win against Ridgeview at CV.
The Raiders (10-2-1) outshot the Ravens 17-5 but managed the one goal as McClave scored off an assist by Alannah Cooper in the 52nd minute.
“They’re a good team, we played pretty well,” CV coach Blake Leamy said. “We were a little bit more focused today and moved the ball around pretty well.
“We just didn’t finish real well so we’ve got to keep working on that.”
CV hosts North Salem on Monday.
Volleyball
Alsea landed the second seed to the 1A state tournament out of the Mountain West League tourney at Harrisburg High school.
The Wolverines made the tourney title match against Mohawk, but fell 15-25, 25-12, 2517, 25-22.
"Mohawk is a strong team, who plays hard from the first whistle to the last," Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. "They have a deep bench and we just couldn’t keep up. I’m proud of the work our girls did today and can’t wait to see what else we can accomplish for postseason play. We had six girls recognized for all League honors which I am also super proud of."
Jessica Carlisle had 13 kills, eight blocks, and 12 digs. Ariyah Bishop had eight assists and two aces and Bailey Ellis added 10 digs.
Alsea started the day with a win against Crow. Set scores were 25-9, 25-15, 15-25, 25-7.
Carlisle had 20 kills, 10 digs, and eight aces. Bishop had 12 assists, five kills and two aces. Liberty Ulm had 16 assists and three aces while Maddy Zavaleta added five kills and two aces.
Carlisle is the league’s co-most outstanding player (shared with setter Peyton Robinson from Mohawk) and member of the League’s first team. Bishop also earned a spot on first team. Sapp was coach of the year for the third straight season.
Ulm and Ellis were on the second team and Zavaleta and Amber DuBord were honorable mention.
Alsea will host Crosshill Christian on Wednesday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
OTHER SCORE: Scio def. Yamhill-Carlton 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23