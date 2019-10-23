The Crescent Valley boys swept the top eight spots and the Raiders took first in a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country meet at West Albany.
Keller Norland won the boys individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 4.08 seconds. Logan Pawlowski was second in 16:20.65 and Reid Kerr third in 16:35.01.
West Albany’s Ashton Burgess was ninth in 18:07.90 and the Bulldogs were fourth.
CV’s Sunitha Black took first in the girls race in 18:21.84 and the Raiders finished second. West Albany’s Annie Berry was fifth in 19:33.60 for the third-place Bulldogs and CV’s Sophie Fisher was sixth in 19:42.93 and Gwen Gray was seventh in 19:51.94.
Creekside Cross Classic
Philomath won the boys title at the Creekside Cross Classic in Salem.
Brody Bushnell was sixth in 16:36.80 for the Warriors. Grant Hellesto was eighth in 16:42.20, Brody Gerig was ninth in 16:42.70 and Justin Enghauser was 10th in 16:43.80 for PHS.
Brandon Williams of East Linn Christian finished seventh in 16:40.00. ELCA was seventh.
Sweet Home was sixth and Santiam Christian was 10th, Harrisburg 18th and Jefferson 19th.
The Philomath girls finished second as Hannah Hernandez was third in 18:30.60.
You have free articles remaining.
Santiam Christian was 11th and Harrisburg 13th in the team results.
Country Fair Classic
The Central Linn girls finished seventh out of 17 teams at the Country Fair Classic in Veneta.
Gemma Rowland was 32nd in 21:10.7 for the Cobras. The Central Linn boys were 18th out of 23 teams.
Volleyball
Santiam Christian stayed unbeaten by holding off the Bulldogs in five sets for the Mountain Valley League win at SC on Tuesday.
Scores were 18-25, 25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 15-12.
Kassie Staton lead the way with 25 kills and Emily Bourne added 22 kills and 23 digs. Josie Risinger had 56 assists and Shea Carley had five blocks.
SC (21-0, 7-0) plays at Pleasant Hill on Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: Sweet Home def. Newport 25-15, 25-12, 25-15; Philomath def. Woodburn 25-18, 25-16, 25-12; Central Linn def. Oakridge 25-10, 25-3, 25-5; Monroe def. Jefferson 25-15, 25-15, 25-15; Regis def. East Linn Christian Academy 25-23, 25-17, 25-18