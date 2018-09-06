Corvallis swept Lebanon and Crescent Valley in Mid-Willamette Conference matches at CV to remain undefeated. Set scores were 25-13, 25-9, 25-22 against Lebanon and 25-4, 25-9, 25-12 against CV.
Ryann Gregg had 26 kills and Tanya Sisson had 17 kills for the Spartans. Kylynn Quinn was 36 for 38 serving with four aces and 52 assists; Taylor Quinn was 41 for 43 serving, with five aces.
The Spartans (7-0, 4-0) are idle on Tuesday. They resume MWC action at Dallas on Sept. 13.
Lebanon defeated CV 3-1 in the other match. Set scores were 25-17, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16.
For CV, Elizabeth Hodgert had 13 kills, three aces and two digs; Tais Vega had 19 digs, 11 kills and an ace; Adrianna Kazmaier had 19 digs and two aces and Eva Buford had 18 assists, five kills, five digs and a block against Lebanon. Vega had four kills and an ace, Buford seven assists and an ace and Sierra Noss had five assists and seven digs against CHS.
Lebanon (3-3, 2-1 MWC) plays at West Albany on Tuesday. CV (0-4, 0-3) plays Wilsonville and Churchill at the Wilsonville tournament on Saturday.
Monroe 3, Regis 0
MONROE — The Dragons swept the Central Valley Conference match. Set scores were 26-24, 25-14, 25-19.
Mirtha Lopez had eight kills, Maddie Gamache had seven kills, Ashley Sutton had 18 assists and Tyler Warden had 17 digs for Monroe. The Dragons resume action on Saturday at the Cougar Classic at Country Christian.
Jefferson 3, East Linn Christian 0
JEFFERSON — The Lions swept the Central Valley Conference match. Set scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-10.
Jefferson (2-2, 1-1) resumes league play at Oakland on Tuesday. ELC (1-3, 0-2) plays at Oakridge in a CVC match on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 3, Scio 0
SCIO — The Eagles remained undefeated by sweeping the nonleague match 25-23, 25-18, 25-16.
SC (6-0) has not lost a game this season heading into a Saturday home match with Riverdale. Scio (2-1) plays Oakland and Harrisburg at Harrisburg on Saturday.
Central Linn 3, Lowell 0
HALSEY — The Cobras won their second straight contest with a tight win at home as only 10 total points separated the two teams.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.
The Cobras (2-1) travel to the McKenzie Round Robin Tournament on Saturday.
Boys soccer
ADAIR VILLAGE — Ben Galceran and Josh Verdeyen scored twice to lead the Santiam Christian boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over La Pine 6-0 in the Special District 3 game.
Brennen Sorah had a goal and three assists and Wyatt Vanderhoof scored once.
The Eagles (1-1-0, 1-0-0) resume Special District 3 action on Tuesday with a home game against East Linn Christian.
Corvallis 4, Marist Catholic 1
Corvallis (1-0-1) earned its first win of the season in the nonleague game at CHS. Edgar Monroy scored twice to lead the Spartans.
Riley Mellinger and Mauricio Nieves-Bernal scored once each. Avery Whipple had two assists, Liam Clark had an assist and keeper Roman Gabriel saved a penalty kick.
CHS hosts Hood River Valley on Saturday.
Philomath 5, Sweet Home 0
PHILOMATH — The Warriors were firing on all cylinders to hand the Huskies another shutout loss.
Sweet Home has not scored in three games.
The Warriors (2-1-1) travel to Cascade on Tuesday. The Huskies (0-3) travel to Stayon on Tuesday.
South Albany 5, Eagle Point 3
The RedHawks remained undefeated with the home win. Carlos Reyes’ had three goals and Slava Hubeenya and Ozzie Ramirez each added a score. Ramirez also added two assists.
The RedHawks (3-0) host Parkrose on Tuesday.
Jefferson 1, Pleasant Hill 1
JEFFERSON — The Lions earned the draw to improve to 0-1-1. They host La Pine on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
BEAVERTON — The Corvallis girls soccer team remained undefeated with a 4-0 nonleague victory at Ridgeview. The Spartans (3-0-0) have outscored their opponents 17-0 this fall.
CHS plays host to LaSalle Prep on Tuesday in its next game.
Philomath 5, Sweet Home 0
SWEET HOME — The Warriors bounced back from a tough loss earlier this week with a shutout victory.
Halle Hewitt added two goals, both of which were assisted by Olivia Pittman.
Quincy Pittman had three goals while Hewitt assisted on two and Olivia Pittman.
The Warriors (2-2) host Cascade on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 4, La Pine 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles scored four times in the second half to earn the victory in the Special District 3 matchup.
Audrey Miller had two goals and an assist and Makenna David and Juliet Anderson scored once each for the Eagles. Kailey Gurr recorded the shutout.
The Eagles (1-1-0, 1-0-0) play a nonleague game at Westswide Christian on Tuesday.
Girls water polo
GRESHAM — West Albany's girls water polo team remained unbeaten with a 9-8 win at Barlow on Thursday night.
Goal scorers for the Bulldogs included Kylie Crofcheck (three), Bailey Dickerson (three), Sabrina Grato (two) and Natalie Bass (one).
Goalie Erica Wheatmann led the charge defensively as she had 10 blocks.
Taylor Kelley added three assists.
West Albany (2-0) hosts Willamette on Tuesday.
Boys water polo
GRESHAM — West Albany's boys water polo team couldn’t be stopped on offense as the Bulldogs picked up a 25-15 win against Barlow.
Kieran VanHorsen led the way with nine goals while Eric Foremiller added six goals. Braxton Reece tallied three while Dylan Hayes and Ben Hugulet each had two.
Jaxon Shufelberger, Colby Huddleston, and Joel Fief all had one goal.
Huddleston led the way with seven assists and Conner Mier added four.
West Albany (1-1) hosts Willamette on Tuesday.
Cross-country
TURNER — Philomath swept the Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational. Brody Gerig placed fourth in 17 minutes, 20 seconds over 5,000 meters to lead the boys; Hannah Hernandez won the girls race in 19:02.
In the boys race, East Linn Christian placed third (3. Jedaiah Wasson, 16:55); Corvallis placed fourth (11. Sage Rothwell, 18:30); South Albany placed fifth (6. Brady Swanson, 17:38); Harrisburg placed sixth (29. Tad Christansen, 19:31) and Jefferson was 15th (68. Luis Cortes, 21;30). Central Linn (9. Hayden Glenn, 18:23) had an incomplete team.
In the girls race, Corvallis placed second (7. Zoey Bailey, 21:26). Central Linn (2. Jessica Neal, 19:54), Harrisburg (28. Emmily Cheek, 23:31); South Albany (19. Taylor Lewis, 23:38); Jefferson (23. Kira Sabin, 24:52); and ELC (29. Audrey Murray, 25:26) fielded incomplete teams.