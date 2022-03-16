Prep roundup: Corvallis sweeps doubles in boys tennis win at McKay

Corvallis High swept the doubles matches Tuesday in a 7-1 boys tennis win at McKay in Salem.

The doubles teams of Andrew Fernandez and Baker Celis, Reid Gold and Pablo Garcia, Levente Liszkai and Mateo Cervantes and Gabe Kemp and Calder Malone helped power the Spartans with victories.

Liszkai and Cervantes were dominant in a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Chad Romrell (first singles), Liam Gottlieb (third singles) and Anders Johnson (fourth singles) were also winners. Gottlieb won 6-1, 6-0 and Johnson 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis

Corvallis won three singles matches and three doubles matches to take a 6-2 home win against McKay.

Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana won at first singles, River Ribeiro at third singles and Maggie Hackethorn at fourth singles. Annaleise Earl and Arianna Hendler were winners at second doubles, AnnaBeth Dinkins and Rose Davis at third doubles and Clarissa Perez and Tanvi Apte at fourth doubles.

Hackethorn made quick work of her opponent, winning 6-0, 6-1. Earl and Hendler swept their match 6-0, 6-0. Dinkins and Davis won 6-1, 6-0.

Softball

Amelia Ellsworth struck out eight and allowed two hits in Monroe’s 11-1, five-inning home win against Waldport.

At the plate, Emily Hull was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and Ivy Tussing 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Dragons (1-0), who host Harrisburg/Mohawk on Thursday.

Other softball score: Scio 4, Kennedy 1

Baseball score: Kennedy 10, Scio 0

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

