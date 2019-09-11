The Corvallis High boys and girls swept the team titles Wednesday at the in the Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational cross-country meet.
Madeline Nason of CHS won the girls race in 18 minutes, 58.1 seconds with teammates Ava Betts (third in 19:55.0) and Avery Nason (fourth in 19:58.7) finishing in the top four.
West Albany’s Annie Berry was fifth in 20:12.8 to lead the Bulldogs to second. Teammate Megumi Ludlow was sixth in 20:38.9. Corvallis’ Vivienne McFarland Price was 10th in 20:48.6.
Santiam Christian was fourth, South Albany sixth and Harrisburg eighth.
Olivia Dever of CHS was 17th in 21:52.7, West Albany’s Ariana Martinez was 18th in 22:04.4,Corvallis’ Allyson Bomber was 19th in 22:07.9 and SC’s Ann Livingston was 20th in 22:08.2.
The South Albany boys were second. Harrisburg finished 11th and Santiam Christian was 12th.
South Albany’s Logan Parker finished second and Corvallis’ Calvin Cahill was third. Parker came in with a time of 16:56.3 and Cahill finished in 17:02.2. Raymond Ingersoll of CHS was 10th in 17:31.7.
Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne was 12th in 17:43.6 and Sam Hanson of Corvallis was 14th in 17:52.2. Corvallis’ Ash Kirsten was 17th (18.11.0) and Sage Bothwell was 20th (18:19.3).
West Albany third
SALEM — West Albany's Annie Berry was fourth in Saturday's girls race at the Saxon Invite meet. She finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 20 minutes flat. The Bulldogs were third of five teams.
West's Malachi Murphy led the Bulldogs in the boys race, taking 58th in 19:30. West was 10th of 10 teams.
Warriors teams second
Brody Bushnell took third overall in the 4A-1A boys race to help Philomath take second Saturday in a 34-team field at the Ultimook Race near Tillamook.
Teammate Grant Hellesto was fourth in 17:04. Sweet Home's Tristan Saultz was 15th (17:39) and Santiam Christian's Shiloh Gallaher 191st (23:54) to lead their respective teams. Sweet Home was fifth and Santiam Christian 34th.
The Philomath girls were also second, led by Hannah Hernandez in a runner-up finish (19:45). Also in the top 10 were Rivers Nuno (eighth, 21:21) and Madison Bushnell (ninth, 21:43).
Jessy Hart was 30th for Sweet Home and Keilana Oxenrider 68th (25:58) for Santiam Christian. Sweet Home was incomplete and Santiam Christian 12th in the 18-team field.
Crescent Valley took sixth in the 6A-5A boys division behind third by Blake Byer (16:34) and seventh from Reid Kerr (17:08). South Albany was 20th in the 26-team field, led by Logan Parker in 35th (18:20).
CV was fifth in the 19-team girls field behind Sunitha Black in fifth (20:12).
Lebanon boys ninth
MONMOUTH — Alex Solberg was ninth in 16:52 to lead the Lebanon boys at Saturday's Ash Creek Invite.
Lebanon's Dina Altuhov was 44th (1:38) and Central Linn's Jenna Neal 59th (22:18) in the girls race. Their teams were incomplete.
Girls soccer
STAYTON — Alivia Pittman scored in the 80th minute to help the Philomath High girls soccer team earn a 2-2 draw with Stayton in the Oregon West Conference opener Tuesday night.
Stayton scored in the 16th minute on a penalty kick before Halle Hewitt equalized in the 49th off an assist from Chloe Jurva. Stayton retook the lead in the 65th before Pittman scored from Hewitt in the final minute.
Philomath (0-2-1, 0-0-1) hosts Sweet Home on Thursday. The Huskies (0-1-1, 0-1-0) dropped a 7-1 decision at home to Woodburn on Tuesday.
Wilsonville 6, West Albany 1
The Bulldogs had what coach Erik Ihde said was a “rough” opener in the home loss to the Wildcats. West (0-1) hosts Hood River Valley at noon Saturday.