Corvallis High topped North Salem 11-6 at CHS in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both teams.
Katie Sinclair homered twice and doubled and Kelly Allen was 3 for 3 to lead the Spartans. Katie Dunn and Maddie Morrison added doubles.
The Spartans (2-4-1, 1-0) resume league play at Crescent Valley on Wednesday.
South Albany 2, Silverton 1
SILVERTON — A single by Emma Bales drove home Elise Cordle with the winning run as the RedHawks edged Silverton in its Mid-Willamette Conference opener.
Cordle also hit a solo homer and Tammy Bottenmiller doubled for South. Pitcher Ellen Beasley allowed two hits, an unearned run and had 13 strikeouts.
South (2-7, 1-0) hosts West Albany on Wednesday in its next MWC game.
West Albany 12, Central 2
The Bulldogs opened Mid-Willamette Conference action by topping the Panthers in a six-inning game at West.
Ellie Babbitt clubbed two three-run homers for West, the second of which ended the game. Presley Jantzi was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Riley Ramirez was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Pitcher Mahayla Gamble struck out six in a complete-game effort.
West (8-2, 1-0) resumes league play at South Albany on Wednesday.
Sweet Home 12, Newport 5
NEWPORT — The Huskies won their third straight and improved to 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the Oregon West Conference.
Sweet Home will host Woodburn on Wednesday before traveling to Philomath on Friday.
Philomath 18, Woodburn 1
WOODBURN — The Warriors bounced back from a tough 4-3 loss to Newport last Thursday with the blowout win on the road.
Philomath (8-6, 5-1) is at Stayton on Wednesday and hosts Sweet Home on Friday.
Central Linn 19, Lowell 2
HALSEY — Central Linn won its fifth game in a row and remained undefeated in 2A/1A Special District 3 play with the five-inning victory.
The Cobras (6-1, 3-0) have scored in double figures in each of their wins. They resume league play on Wednesday against Mohawk at home.
Blanchet Catholic 7, Scio 6
SALEM — Blanchet Catholic edged the Loggers to win the PacWest Conference opener for both teams.
Scio (7-1, 0-1) saw its seven-game winning streak snapped. The Loggers play host to Amity on Thursday in their next PWC game.
Baseball
North Salem High handed No. 1-ranked Crescent Valley its first loss of the season, 5-3, in a nonleague baseball game at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.
The Titans are one of the top teams in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference and have now won three straight and five of their last six games.
The Raiders (10-1) open Mid-Willamette Conference action on Friday when they host Corvallis. That series concludes Monday at Taylor Field.
Dallas 2, Lebanon 1
DALLAS — Dallas walked off Lebanon in the bottom of the eighth to win the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both teams. Lebanon (3-6, 0-1) hosts Dallas on Wednesday in the series finale.
West Albany 2-1, Central 0-13
West and Central split a doubleheader at Memorial Stadium to open the Mid-Willamette Conference season. The Bulldogs (6-3, 1-1) play at South Albany on Friday in their next MWC game.
Sweet Home 6, Stayton 2
STAYTON — The Huskies bounced back from their first Oregon West Conference loss with the win on the road.
Sweet Home (7-4, 5-1) is at Stayton on Wednesday before hosting the Eagles on Friday. The Huskies then face Philomath on Saturday.
Central Linn 14, Mohawk 0
HALSEY — The Cobras pummeled Mohawk in the 2A/1A Special District 3 game. Central Linn (4-1, 1-0) hosts East Linn Christian on Wednesday in its next Special District 3 encounter.
Jefferson 13, East Linn Christian 3
JEFFERSON — The Lions handled the Eagles in a 2A/1A Special District 2 game stopped in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule.
Jefferson (3-7, 1-1) plays Oakridge on Friday and ELC (0-5, 0-2) visits Central Linn on Wednesday in the next league game for each team.
Dayton 9, Scio 4
SCIO — Scio fell to the Pirates in the 3A Special District 1 game. Scio (2-9, 2-2) plays a nonleague game at Santiam Christian on Wednesday.
Boys tennis
LEBANON — Crescent Valley swept the singles and split the doubles to take a 6-2 victory at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference matchup.
Singles winners for the Raiders were Jacob Eckroth (1), Bojan Soskic (2), Max Solensky (3) and Henry Pappas (4). CV doubles winners were Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman (1) and Kevin Dai and Todd Meng (2).
Lebanon doubles winners were Owen Stellbrink and Toby Byrd (3) and Charles Varela and Nathan Barnes (4).
Girls tennis
Corvallis swept South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual at CHS.
Singles winners for CHS were Journey Lipscomb, Agata DeMingo, Eliza Reynolds and Paige Kellems.
Doubles winners were the teams of Scarlett Walcott and Charlotte Nembhard, Anneliese Jones and Lilly Mosher, Tatum and Emma Ciechanowski and Andrea and Amelia Leon.