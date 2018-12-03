Corvallis was able to overcome North Marion for a 56-41 nonconference girls basketball win at CHS.
CHS (1-1) jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first but were unable to shake 4A North Marion until later in the second half.
The Huskies trimmed the lead to six points at one point in the second half before Corvallis put it away.
“We kind of righted ourselves and stretched it back out,” CHS coach Dan Miller said.
Ruby Krebs finished with 16 points, Elka Prechel added 12 points and Anna Dazey had nine.
Corvallis (1-1) plays at Roseburg on Friday.
Central Linn 53, Waldport 15
HALSEY — The Cobras shut down Waldport and rolled to the nonconference win.
Central Linn won its third straight to start the season.
The Cobras outscored Waldport 19-0 in the second quarter.
"Anytime you give up 15 you give yourself a good chance to win games," Central Linn coach Marcus Campbell said.
Colleen McLaughlin led the way with 19 points and Jessica Neal had 13 points and 10 steals.
The Cobras travel to McKenzie on Thursday.
Harrisburg 55, Oakridge 30
OAKRIDGE — The Eagles pulled away for a nonconference road win against Oakridge.
Harrisburg (2-1) hosts the Les Schwab Eagle Booster Classic on Thursday through Saturday.
The Eagles take on Baker at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Boys basketball
OAKRIDGE — Harrisburg could not keep pace and dropped a 49-28 nonconference road game at Oakridge.
The Eagles (1-2) will host the Les Schwab Eagle Booster Classic on Thursday through Saturday.
Harrisburg will play Baker at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Central Linn 69, Waldport 42
HALSEY — The Cobras rolled to the nonconference win.
Central Linn (2-0) travels to McKenzie on Thursday.