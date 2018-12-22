SALEM — Corvallis held off Crook County for a 62-58 win at the Capitol City Classic.
The Spartans (4-4) built a lead in the third but the Cowboys were able to cut into it.
Corvallis hit free throws down the stretch to take the win.
Isaac Gabriel had 16 points and Jasper Reinalda added 15 for CHS.
The Spartans play at Springfield on Dec. 28.
South Albany 61, Milwaukie 46
ELMIRA — It took three quarters before the RedHawks got on track in the nonconference win in the Elmira Tournament.
SA coach Justin Smith said the RedHawks defended well throughout the game but sputtered on offense until the fourth, when they did a much better job moving the ball and finding open shots.
Evan Benson finished with 12 points and Isaiah Gilliam added 11 for the RedHawks.
SA (7-1) hosts Elmira on Jan. 2.
Dayton 59, Santiam Christian 47
DAYTON — The Eagles were hit with their first loss of the season at the Dayton Tournament.
“They came out with a lot of energy and we couldn’t match it,” SC coach Dennis McLain said.
“We just got outplayed all-around tonight.”
Zach Baugher had 16 points, Ben Galceran added 11 and Josh Baugher had 10 for SC.
The Eagles play Hidden Valley at the Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic at Cascade Christian on Dec. 27.
Elmira 70, Lebanon 54
ELMIRA — The Warriors could not keep pace in the nonconference loss in the Elmira Tournament.
Lebanon (3-5) plays at Silverton on Jan. 4.
Phoenix 73, Harrisburg 49
ELMIRA — The Eagles dropped the nonconference game in the Elmira Tournament.
Harrisburg (1-9) plays Toledo on Dec. 27 at the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament.
Salem Academy 84, Scio 69
AURORA — The Loggers fell in the Abby’s Holiday Classic game at North Marion High.
Scio (3-5) plays host to Gaston on Dec. 27 at the Scio Tournament.
Coquille 54, Jefferson 46
JEFFERSON — The Lions fell in the nonconference at their Jefferson Tournament.
Jefferson (3-4) will try to break a four-game losing streak against Lowell at home on Jan. 2.
Girls basketball
ELMIRA — Harrisburg held off Elmira for a 38-30 nonconference win at the Elmira Tournament.
The Eagles (8-2) have won six in a row since a loss to Baker in early December.
Harrisburg plays Toledo at the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.
South Eugene 44, Corvallis 33
EUGENE — The Spartans could not overcome the host team of the Emerald Shootout.
Corvallis (4-5) hosts Dallas on Jan. 4.
Waldport 49, Scio 16
WILLAMINA — The Loggers could not keep pace in the nonconference loss at the Willamina Tournament.
Scio (0-9) will try to get into the win column against Gaston on Dec. 27 as the Loggers host the Scio Tournament.
Coquille 57, Jefferson 23
JEFFERSON — The Lions fell at home in the Jefferson Tournament.
Jefferson (1-6) plays at Crow on Dec. 29.
Dayton 55, Santiam Christian 51 (2 OT)
DAYTON — The Eagles pushed host Dayton into extra periods but fell at the Dayton Tournament.
SC (3-6) plays Cascade Christian at the Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic at Cascade Christian on Dec. 27.
Wrestling
RENO, Nev. — Crescent Valley’s Legend Lamer won the title at 145 pounds at the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Lamer pinned Jaxon Garoutte of Colorado in five minutes, 17 seconds in the championship match.
After wins in the first two rounds, Lamer pinned Gabe Johnson of Oklahoma in 4:23 in the quarterfinals and took a 10-7 win against Zak Kohler of Utah in the semifinals on the way to the title.
Kaimana Wa’a made the semifinals at 285 before getting pinned by Cohlton Schultz of Colorado.
Gabe Whisenhunt made the quarterfinals at 106, as did Chance Lamer at 113.
Philomath fourth
MOLALLA — Philomath finished fourth in the 11-team Molalla Holiday Mayhem tournament.
The Warriors did not have a weight class winner but had five wrestlers come in second.
Austin Murphree was second at 170 pounds, Issiah Blackburn was second at 182, Hunter McCaskill finished second at 138, Blaise Pindell finished second at 126 and Brooks Stearns was second at 220 for the Warriors.