Izaak Worsch scored on a 6-yard run with under 50 seconds left to give Corvallis High a 28-21 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Central.
The Spartans led 21-7 at the half but gave up touchdowns on an interception return and a fumble recovery.
Central defenders stripped Worsch on a fourth-quarter run and took it in for a score to tie it at 21-21.
“We got the ball back and managed to get back into Wildcat look and scored with a little over 50 seconds left in the game,” CHS coach Chris McGowan said.
Carson Wright sealed the win with an interception with six seconds to go.
McGowan praised the play of the Spartans’ defense.
“We didn’t give up big plays, we just didn’t take care of the ball on offense,” he said.
CHS (3-5) will host South Albany next week.
Santiam Christian 43, Harrisburg 22
Ely Kennel passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead SC to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Adair Village.
Kennel completed 13 of 22 passes for 177 yards and rushed for 82 yards. SC piled up 520 total yards.
Marcus Fullbright had 206 yards rushing on 14 carries with a score and caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Joe MaQatish had three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
Harrisburg scored 16 of its 22 points in the fourth. Chase Gallegos ran for two touchdowns, rushed for 72 yards and hit Wyatt Perry for a touchdown pass.
Gabe Knox had 108 yards on 17 carries. Perry and Knox both had 11 tackles.
SC (8-0, 3-0) travels to La Pine next Friday. Harrisburg (3-5, 1-3) takes on Pleasant Hill at home.
Monroe 48, Oakland 0
The Dragons put together a strong defensive performance and shut down the Oakers in the Special District 3 game.
Dylan Irwin rushed for 196 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns in the first half and had 10 tackles from his inside linebacker spot to lead Monroe.
Zach Young finished with 104 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown and caught a TD pass. He had nine tackles and a sack from his outside linebacker position.
Monroe coach Bill Crowson said it was one of the best defensive games for the Dragons all season.
“I thought it was,” Crowson said. “Oakland is a good football team. I thought the kids executed defensively really well. Their team scores touchdowns.”
Monroe (7-1) hosts Regis next Friday.
Jefferson 28, Central Linn 8
The Lions got four second-half including two from its defense, to claim the 2A Special District 3 home win.
Isaac Deleon scored on one of his two fumble recoveries in the contest. Xandor Koslow returned an interception for a touchdown, also in the third quarter.
Zach Wusstig had a big rushing night with 205 yards and two touchdowns.
Next week, Central Linn (1-7, 0-4) hosts Oakland and Jefferson (1-7, 1-3) to close their seasons.
OTHER SCORES: North Salem 22, South Albany 6; Cascade 64, Philomath 13
BOYS SOCCER SCORES: Crescent Valley 5, Lebanon 0; Central Linn 2, East Linn Christian Academy 2
Boys water polo
West Albany took its 13th consecutive Southern League title with a 9-7 win against Ashlan at the Albany Community Pool.
The Bulldogs (22-7 overall) went 7-0 in league play.
West Albany trailed 6-5 at the start of the fourth quarter when senior Dylan Hayes and sophomore Nash Bending came up big, scoring one and two goals respectively, putting the Bulldogs on top for good.
Senior goalkeeper Conner Mier had eight saves. Senior Colby Huddleston contributed four assists and six steals and senior Eric Formiller and junior Ben Hugulet each scored three goals on the night.
Playoffs will be held November 8th at Newberg.
Girls water polo
The West Albany girls won the Southern League title for the 13th straight year with an 11-5 win against Ashland at the Albany Community Pool.
Natalie Baas scored four goals and Sam Cuzick, Allie Bates and Taylor Kelley all scored two goals each. Lexi Chido added one.
Goalie Hailey Wadlington had three blocks. The Bulldogs had 16 steals and 7 turnovers.
The Bulldogs will compete in the state playoffs in Newberg on Nov. 7.