Prep roundup: Corvallis girls roll to win

Elka Prechel scored 22 points to lead the Corvallis High girls basketball team to a 64-41 nonconference home win against Roseburg on Friday.

The Spartans came out strong in the first half and took a 43-23 lead at the break.

"Roseburg was a tough team and it was a physical game," CHS coach Daniel Miller said. "Thanks to strong outside shooting from Elka Prechel, several timely assists by Ruby Krebs, and offensive rebounds by Sevennah Van De Riet, we were able to pull away in the second half."

Van De Riet added 10 points for the Spartans and Daniela Dursch-Smith and Krebs had nine points.

The Spartans travel to Lebanon on Tuesday.

Philomath 53, Elmira 28

ELMIRA — Sage Kramer scored 21 points and the Philomath High girls basketball team bolted to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter to cruise to the nonleague road win on Friday..

Mia Rust added 13 points and Emma Pankalla chipped in 11 for Philomath (4-0).

The Warriors open the South Coast Les Schwab Tournament against North Valley on Thursday.

Ridgeview 60, South Albany 34