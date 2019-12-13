Prep roundup: Corvallis girls roll to win

Elka Prechel scored 22 points to lead the Corvallis High girls basketball team to a 64-41 nonconference home win against Roseburg on Friday.
The Spartans came out strong in the first half and took a 43-23 lead at the break.
"Roseburg was a tough team and it was a physical game," CHS coach Daniel Miller said. "Thanks to strong outside shooting from Elka Prechel, several timely assists by Ruby Krebs, and offensive rebounds by Sevennah Van De Riet, we were able to pull away in the second half."
Van De Riet added 10 points for the Spartans and Daniela Dursch-Smith and Krebs had nine points.
The Spartans travel to Lebanon on Tuesday.
Philomath 53, Elmira 28
ELMIRA — Sage Kramer scored 21 points and the Philomath High girls basketball team bolted to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter to cruise to the nonleague road win on Friday..
Mia Rust added 13 points and Emma Pankalla chipped in 11 for Philomath (4-0).
The Warriors open the South Coast Les Schwab Tournament against North Valley on Thursday.
Ridgeview 60, South Albany 34
The RedHawks fell in the nonconference road game.
Blake Barbee had nine points with four rebounds and Abby Sadowsky had 10 rebounds for South.
The RedHawks (2-1) travel to Crook County on Saturday.
S. Christian 60, Scio 20
Aliyah Atkins had nine points and four rebounds and Tayla Yost added nine points as the eagles cruised to the home win at Adair Village.
Kailey Gurr chipped in eight points and Audrey Miller and Trinity Beck each had seven. Miller added six rebounds.
Scio got eight points from Olivia Bettey.
SC (4-1) hosts Portland Adventist on Tuesday.
Scio (0-5) hosts Jefferson on Tuesday.
Harrisburg 52, Siuslaw 33
On Thursday, Harrisburg defeated Siuslaw in the Les Schwab-Eagle Booster Club Invitational.
All of the Eagles' players scored. Hailee Johnson had nine points and Hope Bucher added eight.
Harrisburg's game Friday was not available at press time.
OTHER SCORES: Crescent Valley 71, Springfield 29; Sweet Home 60, Siuslaw 55; St. Paul 57, Monroe 36
Boys basketball
Ben Galceran drained six 3-pointers for 18 points and the Santiam Christian boys basketball team cruised past Scio 66-40 in a nonleague game.
Levi Villers added 11 points and nine rebounds in his first game since suffering an injury in the Eagles’ state-title football game.
Joe MaQatish had 12 points, Koby Williamson 10 and Jackson Risinger nine for the Eagles.
SC (3-1) hosts Portland Adventist on Tuesday.
Scio (3-2) hosts Jefferson on Tuesday.
Corvallis 60, Roseburg 53
Curtis Kuhlman and Jasper Reinalda each had 14 points as the Spartans opened up a 14-point lead and then held off the Indians at Roseburg.
Azel Bumpus chipped in 11 points as the Spartans opened the season with a win.
CHS is home against Lebanon on Tuesday in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both teams.
Sweet Home 58, Harrisburg 48
Aiden Tyler scored nine points as the Huskies picked up the win at the Les Schwab-Eagle Booster Club Invitational.
Tyler Thompson had 16 points for the Eagles.
Sweet Home (3-1) plays Junction City at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Harrisburg (3-1) is also in action Saturday.
Columbia Christian 90, Monroe 62
Zach Young scored 31 points and Dylan Irwin added 10 in the Dragons’ loss at the Kennedy tournament.
Monroe (0-3) will play Western-McEwen at noon Saturday.
OTHER SCORES: Philomath 48, Elmira 36
Swimming
The Crescent Valley girls defeated Summit in a dual meet at Osborn Aquatic Center.
The Raiders won 151.5-131.5. The Summit boys downed CV 164-85.
Paula Lomonaco won the 100 freestyle in 55.38 seconds and was first in the 50 freestyle in 25.25. Lauren Cordier took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.56 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.12 for the CV girls.
The Raiders also won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Brayden Smith won the 100 breaststroke and Andrew Hanson took first in the 200 IM for the Raiders boys.