Prep roundup: Corvallis girls edge Lebanon

Corvallis High held off Lebanon 43-39 in a girls basketball season-opener for both teams.
Anna Dazey had 12 points and Sevennah Van De Riet added 11 while Kylie Sullivan and Elka Prechel both had six for the Spartans.
"We were able to win tonight thanks to a dominant performance on rebounding, especially by Sevennah Van De Riet, who had double-digit rebounds," CHS coach Dan Miller said. "We also received a big boost off the bench from Kylie Sullivan in the third quarter where she scored six straight points to help re-establish the lead."
Corvallis hosts to Silverton at noon Saturday.
Boys basketball
West Albany lost 62-53 to McKay in a nonconference game.
Koby Ruiz led the Bulldogs with 18 points and L.J. Carmichael added 12.
Justin Byrd had 20 points for McKay.
Swimming
The Corvallis High swim teams swept Central.
The boys took a 105-35 win and the girls won 87-71.
Sam Gregory took first in the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 41.38 seconds and won the 400 freestyle in 5:32.71.
Ben Baisted took the 200 IM in 2:40.18 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.22. Brandon Baisted was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:13.96 and the 100 backstroke in 1:17.30.
Curtis Owen was first in the 50 freestyle (29.76) and the 100 freestyle (1:10.41).
For the girls, Kali Kucera took the 100 freestyle (1:18.53) and the 100 breaststroke (1:42.97).
Softball
Monroe rolled to a 12-4 win against Western Christian.
Emily Hull went 3 for 5 with a home run and scored five runs, Ashley Sutton went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and Danielle Martin went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Dragons.
Baseball
Central Linn defeated Portland Christian 6-4 on Thursday.
The Cobras scored four runs in the sixth inning en route to the win.
The Cobras advance to play again on Saturday with a chance to compete for seventh place in the state.
Other scores
Boys basketball: South Albany 59, Dallas 42; Lebanon 72, Corvallis 68; Harrisburg 68, Elmira 24; East Linn Christian 52, Regis 43; Alsea 60, Crow 26; Eddyville Charter 56, Mapleton 37
Girls basketball: Dallas 44, South Albany 33; Harrisburg 38, Elmira 13; Alsea 39, Crow 22; Eddyville Charter 34, Mapleton 13