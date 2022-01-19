Prep roundup: Corvallis girls beat Sprague in swimming dual

Corvallis High had three athletes win two individual events Tuesday to help the Spartans to a 189-66 win against Sprague in a girls swimming dual meet at Osborn Aquatic Center.

Laci Bernosky was first in the 200- and 100-yard freestyles, Malana Kollath in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and Marin Baker in the 50 and 500 freestyles. Corvallis also got a win from Katie Craven in the 100 backstroke.

The foursome of Baker, Raina Wang, Bernosky and Kollath won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

The Corvallis boys got wins from Edgar Crump (100 butterfly), Kaden McCracken (500 freestyle) and Christopher Strimbu (100 backstroke) in a 130-107 loss to Sprague.

Boys basketball score: Alsea 57, Mapleton 32

Girls basketball score: Mapleton 35, Alsea 17

