The Corvallis High boys soccer team took the Mid-Willamette Conference title outright with a 4-0 win against West Albany at CHS.
The Spartans (11-1-2, 7-1) broke the game open with three goals in the second half.
CHS had a couple goals called back for offsides and went into half with a 1-0 lead after a free kick goal by Edgar Monroy in the 39th minute.
“West Albany came out and played pretty well but we definitely were on the front foot the majority of the game,” CHS coach Chad Foley said.
It didn’t take long for the Spartans to stretch the lead to 3-1. Riley Mellinger scored at the 44-minute mark on an assist by Monroy, then Mauricio Nieves-Bernal knocked one in eight minutes later off an assist from Jonah Craig.
Eric Moon capped the scoring in the 73rd minute off an assist from Simon Rodriguez.
“I thought that it was a collective team effort tonight and I was really proud of the way they played,” Foley said. “They did something we haven’t done in a long time and that’s win a league title outright.”
The Spartans will play in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Tuesday. Seeds will be determined over the weekend, but CHS is currently No. 2 in the OSAA rankings and will host.
Volleyball
ALSEA — Alsea defeated Umpqua Valley Christian/ Melrose in four games in the 1A State Playoff opener
Set scores were 25-20, 13-25, 25-11, 25-23.
Senior Abbie Lowther switched from libero to setter after the second set and finished with 12 digs, 10 assists and three kills for the Wolverines (22-10).
Sophomore Jessica Carlisle had 14 kills and two aces. Junior Megan Harper had 12 kills, three aces, two assists and two stuff blocks and sophomore Ariyah Bishop had 16 assists and four aces.
“We are still working on adjusting to a new lineup after Jami Harper's injury last week,” Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. “The entire team came out and gave it their all for all four sets. Nicole White, a senior who has rarely played this season went in and served nine points in a row in the third set which helped us take a commanding lead. I was super proud of her poise in the playoff game.”
Sapp said Lexie Oleman and Kaleea Bishop had strong all-around games.
Alsea moves on to the second round of the state playoffs on Saturday. Site and opponent are yet to be determined.
Boys water polo
ALBANY — A strong defensive performance sparked West Albany to a 19-2 win against North Eugene in a game for the Southern Conference title.
Both teams entered the game undefeated in the conference.
The Bulldogs limited the Highlanders to seven shots for the game.
Kieran Van Horsen led the way with seven goals, Eric Formiller added six and Colby Huddleston had three.
Braxton Reece, Joel Fief, Ben Hugulet had one goal apiece.
A seeding meeting this weekend with determine West Albany’s seed for the state playoffs. The Bulldogs’ first game will be on Nov. 1 at Osborn Aquatic Center.
Girls water polo
ALBANY — West Albany rolled to a 17-6 Southern Conference win against North Eugene.
Bailey Dickerson had three goals and Kelsey Goertzen had three blocks in goal for the Bulldogs.
Dru Huddleston, Allie Bates, Londyn Randall, Natalie Baas and Taylor Kelley also had goals in the win.
The Bulldogs’ defense had 26 steals and allowed 10 shots.
A seeding meeting this weekend with determine what seed West Albany (21-5) has for the state playoffs.
The Bulldogs’ first game will be on Nov. 1 at Osborn Aquatic Center.