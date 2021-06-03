Prep roundup: Corvallis boys top West Albany

Kellen Sullivan led all scorers with 12 points as the Corvallis High boys basketball team defeated West Albany 45-39 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at West on Wednesday night.
Jaxon Wallis added 10 points for the Spartans, who took a 27-15 lead into the half.
Koby Ruiz led the Bulldogs (0-7) with eight points.
West Albany's was scheduled to be play at Central on Thursday.
Corvallis (2-5) is home against Sprague on Friday.
Girls basketball
Central Linn spotted Monroe an 11-2 lead before overpowering the Dragons for a 53-22 win on Wednesday night.
Maya Rowland led the way with 20 points while Jenna Neal contributed 14 for the Cobras (4-1), who were to host Jefferson on Thursday.
Central Linn took control in the third quarter with a 22-5 edge.
Ashley Sutton and Laura Young each had eight points for the Dragons.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 47, South Albany 38; Cascade 50, Philomath 42; Woodburn 58, Sweet Home 33; Yamhill-Carlton 72, Scio 24; Central Linn 58, Monroe 51
Girls basketball: Crescent Valley 65, South Albany 27; Corvallis 54, West Albany 44; Sweet Home 55, Woodburn 38; Philomath 48, Cascade 43; Yamhill-Carlton 51, Scio 35; Harrisburg 33, Mohawk 21; Santiam Christian 52, Creswell 20
