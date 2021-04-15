Prep roundup: Corvallis boys tennis defeats West Salem

The Corvallis High boys tennis team rolled to a 7-1 win at West Salem.

The Spartans swept the singles matches with Chad Romrell, Ian Cann, Jasper Baumgartner and Pablo Garcia all winning in two sets.

Rowan Mosher and Julian Katz won at No. 1 doubles and Baker Celis and Hayden Bence won at No. 2 with No.3 team Adrian Zymonas and Andrew Fernandez holding on for a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win.

"Third doubles in particular was a battle," CHS coach Quincy Johnson said. "They did a great job of refocusing after a tough second set to finish it in the third."

CRESCENT VALLEY 6, SPRAGUE 2: Luke Forester and Kevin Dai won at No. 1 doubles to spark the Raiders to the win.

CV won No. 2 through No. 4 singles as Michael Gu, Noah Curtis and Ethan Chang all coming out on top.

Christopher Choi and Dylan Paterson won at No. 3 doubles and Canon Clark and Jemin Kim took the No. 4 doubles match.

Girls tennis

West Albany improved to 2-0 on the season with a sweep of Central on Thursday.

Sarah Aufranc, Morgan Linde and Tatum Clark all won singles matches in two sets.