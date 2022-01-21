Prep roundup: Corvallis boys pull away for win against Lebanon

Corvallis High outscored Lebanon by 12 in the fourth quarter to take a 61-48 home win in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball on Thursday night.

The Spartans (8-6, 3-3) were led by Kellen Sullivan's 21 points and Karsten Sullivan's 19. Owen Sahnow added nine.

Lebanon (4-5, 1-3) trailed by only a point at halftime after Henry Pointer’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer and again by a point after three quarters after leading by four earlier in the period.

“Every guy who stepped on the court tonight contributed,” Corvallis assistant coach Chad Morrow said. “We had some lapses, but as our guys have consistently shown, they are going to play and compete through those and put themselves in the right position at the end of the night.”

Lebanon played Friday at West Albany and hosts Dallas on Monday. Corvallis goes to South Albany on Monday.

North Salem 69, West Salem 60

Nathan Marshall had 22 points and Jeffrey Hunt 16 in the Bulldogs’ road loss.

West (2-12, 0-6) hosted Lebanon on Friday and is home against Central on Monday.

Hunt had four 3-pointers. Michael Cale added 10 points.

Other scores: Crescent Valley 57, Central 40; Silverton 50, South Albany 34

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland had 17 points and Haley Bland nine in Crescent Valley’s 32-21 win against Central.

The seventh-ranked Raiders (10-4, 5-0) host No. 5 Silverton on Monday.

Other scores: West Albany 70, North Salem 30; Silverton 50, South Albany 22

Wrestling

James Bender got three pins at 145 pounds to lead Jefferson in three league dual at North Douglas in Drain.

The Lions defeated North Douglas/Elkton 36-12 but lost to Glide (34-12) and Oakland (36-30).

Hunter Mersch (113), Gryffen Ellefson-Hamar (126) and Gage Frost (138) got pins against Oakland.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

