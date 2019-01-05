HALSEY — The Central Linn boys basketball team fell to Oakland 80-61 in a Central Valley Conference game.
The Cobras drop to 7-4 on the season.
Central Linn plays at Jefferson on Tuesday.
Swimming
LEBANON — The Sweet Home girls took first at the seven-team Lebanon Invitational.
The Huskies won all but two girls events.
Lebanon was fifth and South Albany seventh in the girls competition.
Additional results were not available.
Wrestling
HARRISBURG — The Sweet Home wrestling team took first at the eight-team Pape Linn County Championships on Friday.
The Huskies won with a score of 305 points. Lebanon was second, Scio third, West Albany fourth, Harrisburg fifth and Central Linn and South Albany tied for sixth. Santiam was eighth.
First place finishers were: Kyle Watkins of Sweet Home at 106; Rian Howard of Lebanon at 113; Caleb Hart of West Albany at 120; Chance Hendrickson of Harrisburg at 126; Robert Watkins of Sweet Home at 132; Jackson Royer of Sweet Home at 138; Jacob Mask of Scio at 145; Travis Thorpe of Sweet Home at 152; Chase Miller of Lebanon at 160; Hayden McDonald of Sweet Home at 170; Dax Bennett of Harrisburg at 182; Leithan Briggs of Harrisburg at 195; Joseph Blisseck of Lebanon at 220 and Justin Malone of Central Linn at 285.
JoHi Tournament
JOSEPH — Santiam Christian's Jason Manzi scored a second-round pin to win the 152 pound championship at the JoHi Tournament in Joseph.
The Eagles finished second in the tourney.
Logan Beam was second at 126, Vandon Haugen was third at 160, Lawson Setzer was fourth at 106, Austin Bradford was fourth at 120 and Aaron Schaeffer was fourth at 285 for SC.