Prep roundup: Cobras collect first boys basketball win

STAYTON — Bren Schneiter's 19 points led the Central Linn High boys basketball team to its first win of the season Monday, a 49-43 victory at Regis.

Aaron Crowell added 13 points and Justin Krabill 10 for the Cobras (1-3, 1-3 Central Valley Conference), who host Monday on Wednesday.

Other scores

Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 61, Corvallis 51; Cascade Christian 52, Santiam Christian 44

Girls basketball: Corvallis 60, Crescent Valley 45; Clatskanie 81, Santiam Christian 42

Area players make baseball all-star series

Three area players have been named to the South roster for the Richardson Oregon All-Star Series baseball games.

West Albany pitcher Chase Reynolds and outfielder Luke Killinger and Crescent Valley pitcher Jackson Van Eyk will play in the series, which highlights the state's top 6A and 5A players and includes singles games June 19 and 20 at Oregon State's Goss Stadium.

West Albany coach Don Lien, who led his team to the Mid-Willamette Conference title, is one of the South coaches.

For more information on the series, go to oregonallstarseries.com.

