MONROE — Central Linn High School swept Monroe on Tuesday in the Central Valley Conference volleyball match. Set scores were 25-16, 25-21, 33-31.
Maddie Gamache had 10 kills, Mirtha Lopez had six kills and 21 digs and Tyler Warden had six kills for Monroe (6-6, 4-1), which hosts Oakridge on Thursday in another league match.
Sydney Northern had 15 kills and seven aces. Colleen McLaughlin had 18 assists and four aces and Josie Nealon had 24 digs for Central Linn (9-1, 5-0), which plays a league match at Jefferson on Thursday.
Oakland 3, East Linn Christian 1
OAKLAND — East Linn Christian couldn't best Oakland in a nip-and-tuck contest that included four closely played sets.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22.
The Eagles (2-9, 0-5) travel to Lowell on Thursday.
Blanchet Catholic 3, Scio 0
SCIO — The Loggers battled but fell to Blanchet Catholic in their Pac-West Conference opener. Set scores were 25-20, 33-31, 25-15.
Scio (5-4, 0-1) resumes Pac-West Conference play at Amity on Thursday.
Sweet Home 3, Cascade 0
SWEET HOME - Sweet Home swept the Oregon West Conference match. Set scores 25-11, 25-6, 25-11.
The Huskies (8-1, 4-0) resume league play at Sisters on Thursday.
Alsea 3, Mohawk 0
MARCOLA — Alsea won its second straight contest with a win over Mohawk. Set scores were 25-17, 29-27, 25-18.
The Wolverines (7-7, 3-1) host Triangle Lake on Thursday.
Crescent Valley 3, Central 1
The Raiders broke through for their first Mid-Willamette Conference victory with a win over the Panthers. Set scores were 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21.
Elizabeth Hodgert led the Raiders with 21 kills, two blocks and two digs. Eva Buford added 22 assists, two aces and three kills and Sierra Noss had 15 assists, 12 digs and two aces.
CV (2-9, 1-5) hosts South Albany in Thursday in its next MWC match.
Lebanon 3, Silverton 1
SILVERTON — Lebanon won the final two sets to take the Mid-Willamette Conference match. Set scores were 25-23, 15-25, 26-24, 25-15.
The Warriors (4-5, 3-3) resume MWC action with Dallas on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 3, Rainier 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles prepared for the opening of conference play by sweeping the Trojans. Set scores were 25-10, 25-7, 25-14.
SC (9-1) opens Mt. Valley Conference play on Thursday with a home match against Harrisburg.
Boys soccer
West Albany steamrolled St. Helens 7-0 in a nonleague game at Memorial Stadium.
Wyatt Javage scored twice and had an assist to lead West. Grant Moen, Jordan Nollen, Koby Ruiz, Adain Davis and Colton Lacasse-Tran added a goal apiece; Demetry Arellano had two assists, and Aidan Davis, Devin Davis and Nollen added one each.
West (4-2-0) opens Mid-Willamette Conference play at Crescent Valley on Sept. 25.
Corvallis 3, South Salem 1
CORVALLIS — The Spartans remained undefeated on the season with a victory over South Salem.
Goals were scored by Edgar Monroy, Mauricio Nieves-Bernal, and Avery Whipple with assists by Liam Clark and Monroy respectively.
“I felt our team came out and had a solid overall performance,” coach Chad Foley said. “We still have a lot to work on but I like where we’re headed.”
The Spartans (4-0-2) have concluded their non-conference slate and travel to Dallas on Tuesday for the start of Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Jefferson 4, Scio 1
HALSEY — Jefferson prevailed in the Special District 3 match.
The Lions (2-2-1, 2-1-1) play at 5A Lebanon in a nonleague game and the Cobras (1-3-1, 0-3-0) resume league play at Pleasant Hill on Thursday.
Crook County 3, Lebanon 2
LEBANON — The Cowboys edged Lebanon in a nonleague match. Lebanon (0-5) concludes nonleague action by hosting Jefferson on Thursday.
Cascade 5, Sweet Home 0
TURNER — Cascade blanked the Huskies in the Oregon West Conference matchup. Sweet Home (0-5, 0-4) resumes league play by hosting Sisters on Thursday.
East Linn Christian 3, Pleasant Hill 1
LEBANON — East Linn pushed its winning streak to four games as the Eagles defeated Pleasant Hill. The Eagles (4-1, 3-0) travel to La Pine on Friday.
Santiam Christian 4, Portland Christian 3
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles won the nonleague game at SC. Ben Galceran scored twice and Josh Verdeyen and Sam Aithwaite scored for SC.
SC (3-2-0, 2-1-0) returns to Special District 3 action at Creswell on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
LEBANON — Lebanon is still searching for its first win of the season as the Warriors fell 3-1 to Mountain View in the nonleague game for their fifth straight loss.
The Warriors (0-5) open Mid-Willamette Conference play on Tuesday, hosting North Salem.
West Albany 0, Cleveland 0
PORTLAND — The Bulldogs challenged 6A Cleveland in the scoreless tie.
"My team battled despite a short bench," because of illness, coach Erik Ihde said. "It was a great result from my defense/keeper to get the clean sheet."
West (4-1-1) completed its nonleague schedule. It opens Mid-Willamette Conference action with Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Wilsonville 5, Crescent Valley 3
WILSONVILLE — Crescent Valley came up just a little bit short in an offensive shoot-out with Wilsonville. After jumping out to a 2-1 halftime lead, the Raiders allowed four goals in the second half and couldn’t match the Wildcats’ offense.
The Raiders (2-3-1) open Mid-Willamette Conference play on Tuesday at West Albany.
Santiam Christian 3, Portland Christian 3
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles concluded their nonleague action with the standoff.
Audrey Miller scored twice, Makenna David scored once and Chloe Beck and Sophey Roberts had assists for SC.
SC (1-2-2) opens Special District 3 play on Wednesday with a home game against Creswell.
Water polo
West Albany swept Sheldon at the Albany Community Pool. The boys won 15-10, the girls 16-5.
Kylee Crofcheck had five goals, Olivia Friedel four goals and Bailey Dickerson three goals and eight steals for the girls (9-1), who play host to South Eugene on Friday in their next game.
Kieran Van Horsen had six goals to lead the boys (8-2). He now holds the school record with 317 career goals; Austin Barton held the old mark with 310.
Eric Formiller added four goals, Colby Huddleston three. West hosts South Eugene on Friday in its next game.