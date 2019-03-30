HARRISBURG — The Central Linn softball team blew past Harrisburg for a 10-2 nonconference road win.
The teams were tied 2-2 through four innings, but the Cobras took control with seven runs in the fifth.
"Up to that point it was a very competitive game," Central Linn coach Marcus Campbell said.
Jazmine Compton was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and scored twice for the Cobras.
Kelsey Crowson pitched all seven innings and had four strikeouts.
Harrisburg pitcher Delaney Buzzard finished with six strikeouts and Reagan Hauke had one RBI.
The Cobras (3-1) go to Days Creek for a doubleheader on Friday.
The Eagles have now lost six straight after starting 5-0. They will look to snap the streak at home against Clatskanie on Friday.
Santiam Christian splits
MILTON FREEWATER — The Eagles held off Baker 6-4 and fell to Ontario 9-0 at the McLoughlin Tournament.
SC (4-5) takes on Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Baseball
BOISE, Idaho — The Crescent Valley baseball team finished the Buck's Athletics Spring Tournament with a 3-2 win against Rigby (Idaho).
The Raiders (8-0) will take on Scappoose at home on Wednesday.
Highland (Idaho) 8, Corvallis 4 (6)
BOISE, Idaho — The Spartans could not overcome a four-run deficit in the Buck's Athletics Spring Tournament game.
Corvallis (3-5) plays at South Eugene on Tuesday.
Blackfoot (Idaho) 20, South Albany 9
BOISE, Idaho — The RedHawks fell in the Buck's Athletics Spring Tournament game.
South Albany (2-6) plays at Cleveland on Tuesday.
Central Linn 13, Harrisburg JV 3
HARRISBURG — The Cobras took the nonconference win on the road.
Central Linn (3-1) plays at Oakridge on Tuesday.
Track and field
BEND — Sweet Home's Casey Tow finished fourth in the decathlon at the Summit Decathlon-Heptathlon.
Tow came in with a score of 5,252 points. He tied for first in the 400 meters in 52.17 seconds.
Sweet Home's Noah Dinsfriend finished eight with 4,861 points and Tristan Calkins was 11th with 4,703 points.
Central Linn's Luke Schaffroth was 19th with 4,340 points.
In the heptathlon, Central Linn's Makenna Chapman was 10th with 2,499 points and Madison Chapman was 14th with 2,360 points.