Central Linn and Monroe kept their tie atop the Central Valley Conference volleyball standings Monday with three-set sweeps.
Central Linn won at Jefferson, 25-17, 25-7, 25-11. Monroe beat visiting Oakridge, 25-6, 25-12, 25-10.
For Monroe, Mirtha Lopez had 10 kills, Chloe May six kills, Maddie Gamache eight aces and Ashley Sutton 18 assists.
Central Linn and Monroe are both 17-3 overall and 12-1 in league. Wednesday, Central Linn hosts Oakridge and Monroe plays at Jefferson (4-14, 4-9) to finish the regular season.
Other scores: Lowell def. East linn Christian 25-20-25-18, 25-13.
Girls soccer
Meredith Merten scored two goals and Claire Macy had one goal and one assist in Crescent Valley's 6-0 home win versus South Albany in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Ana McClave, Allanah Cooper and Abby Smith also scored for the Raiders.
Thursday, CV (8-2-1, 3-1-1) goes to Lebanon and South (9-4, 2-4) hosts Silverton.