Prep roundup: Central Linn girls win

The Central Linn girls basketball team came back to take a 49-36 nonconference road win against Yamhill-Carlton.

The Cobras trailed 13-0 early in the game and 26-17 at halftime, but outscored Y-C 15-2 in the third and 32-10 in the second half.

Meg Neuschwander had 12 points, Jenna Neal had eight points and 10 rebounds and Maya Rowland added six points, seven rebounds and five steals for Central Linn (1-0).

The Cobras host Scio on Tuesday.

West Albany 55, Willamette 27

The Bulldogs got off to a strong start with the nonconference road win on Wednesday.

Lyndsay Bailey led the way with 21 points and Brooklyn Strandy added 11.

The Bulldogs (1-0) played tough defense, allowing 10 points in the second half.

West Albany will host Sandy on Friday.

Boys basketball

Crescent Valley struggled to get its offense going in a 56-27 nonconference road loss at Thurston on Wednesday.

The Raiders (0-1) fell behind 15-4 in the first quarter and could not recover.