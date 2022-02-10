 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep roundup: Central Linn girls basketball clinches conference title

Fourth-ranked Central Linn defeated visiting Monroe 56-32 on Wednesday in a 2A Central Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Central Linn (17-3, 12-0) has wrapped up the conference title with two games left in the regular season. The Cobras’ only losses this season have come against 1A No. 2 Country Christian, 3A No. 3 Nyssa and 3A No. 2 Sutherlin.

Central Linn and Monroe both play Friday, with the Cobras hosting Regis and the Dragons (12-10, 6-6) at Oakland. Central Linn and Monroe meet again Saturday at Monroe to close the regular season.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

