 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: Central Linn boys down East Linn Christian
0 Comments
alert
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Central Linn boys down East Linn Christian

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Print

The Central Linn boys basketball team egded visiting East Linn Christian 47-44 on Tuesday. Justin Krabill led the way with 23 points and Bren Schneiter added 13 for Central Linn.

Ethan Slayden scored 19 for East Linn Christian.

Other scores

Girls basketball: West Albany 62, Sprague 21; Philomath 62, Woodburn 29; Sisters 43, Sweet Home 31; Jefferson 27, Oakland 20; Central Linn 46, East Linn Christian 32; Monroe 35, Oakridge 28; Alsea 58, Crow 27; Eddyville Charter 61, Mapleton 35

Boys basketball: Sweet Home 51, Sisters 41; Woodburn 48, Philomath 47; Jefferson 73, Oakland 69; Alsea 54, Crow 15; Mapleton 60, Eddyville Charter 33

Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News