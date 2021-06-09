Prep roundup: Central Linn boys down East Linn Christian

The Central Linn boys basketball team egded visiting East Linn Christian 47-44 on Tuesday. Justin Krabill led the way with 23 points and Bren Schneiter added 13 for Central Linn.
Ethan Slayden scored 19 for East Linn Christian.
Other scores
Girls basketball: West Albany 62, Sprague 21; Philomath 62, Woodburn 29; Sisters 43, Sweet Home 31; Jefferson 27, Oakland 20; Central Linn 46, East Linn Christian 32; Monroe 35, Oakridge 28; Alsea 58, Crow 27; Eddyville Charter 61, Mapleton 35
Boys basketball: Sweet Home 51, Sisters 41; Woodburn 48, Philomath 47; Jefferson 73, Oakland 69; Alsea 54, Crow 15; Mapleton 60, Eddyville Charter 33
