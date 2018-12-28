LINCOLN CITY — Central Linn remained undefeated and advanced to the championship game of the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament with a 44-33 victory over Toledo in the semifinals.
Colleen McLaughin had 21 points and Gracie Robb had nine points and seven steals to lead Central Linn.
The Cobras (8-0) play La Pine at 11:30 a.m. in the championship game. They open Central Valley Conference play at Lowell on Jan. 4.
Philomath 51, South Albany 28
PHILOMATH — Philomath wrapped up nonconference play with a victory over the 5A RedHawks.
PHS (10-2) begins Oregon West Conference action with Stayton on Jan. 4. South Albany plays host to St. Helens on Saturday in its next game.
Harrisburg 40, Nestucca 34
LINCOLN CITY — Harrisburg advanced to the third-place game of the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament by topping Nestucca in the consolation semifinals.
The Eagles play for third place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the nonconference finale. They open Mt. Valley Conference action at Santiam Christian on Jan. 3.
Crescent Valley 68, North Eugene 34
The Raiders stretched their winning streak to six games in a row by doubling the Highlanders in the nonleague game at the CV Tournament.
CV (6-2) concludes tournament action on Saturday. It wraps up its nonleague schedule at Springfield on Jan. 2.
West Albany 56, Lincoln 45
LAKE OSWEGO — The Bulldogs topped the Cardinals in their second game at the Nike Interstate Shootout. They conclude tournament play on Saturday.
Santiam Christian 32, Dayton 26
MEDFORD — Aliyeh Atkins had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles into the championship game of the Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic.
Audrey Miller added 11 points and Kassie Staten had 10 rebounds and seven points for SC (5-6).
SC opens Mt. Valley Conference action by hosting Harrisburg on Jan. 3.
City Christian 36, Sweet Home 20
STAYTON — Sweet Home fell in its second game at the Regis Tournament. The Huskies (1-9) conclude play at the tournament on Saturday.
Willamina 58, Scio 24
SCIO — The Loggers fell in the title game of the Scio Tournament. Scio (1-10) concludes nonleague play on Thursday against Riverdale. It opens PacWest Conference play against Blanchet Catholic on Jan. 8.
Lebanon 54, Thunder Ridge 46
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Warriors bounced back from an opening-day defeat to top Thunder Ridge, Idaho., at the Energy Classic Tournament.
Lebanon (6-2) concludes tournament action on Saturday. It resumes Mi-Willamette Conference play by hosting Silverton on Jan. 4.
St. Paul 50, Monroe 29
ST. PAUL — St. Paul remained undefeated by topping Monroe in the championship game of the St. Paul Tournament.
It was the final nonconference game for the Dragons (7-2). They open Central Valley Conference game against Oakridge on Jan. 2.
Boys basketball
MEDFORD — West Albany fell to North Medford 82-57 in the nonconference game at the Abby’s Holiday Classic. The Bulldogs fell behind 19-4 in the first quarter and never recovered.
TJ Zimmerman led WAHS with 18 points and Luke Killinger had 12.
The Bulldogs play another tournament game on Saturday.
Springfield 51, Corvallis 45
SPRINGFIELD — Corvallis concluded its nonconference slate with a close loss to the Millers of the Midwestern League.
Isaac Gabriel led the Spartans (4-5) with 11 points; Calvin Cahill added seven.
CHS resumes Mid-Willamette Conference play at Dallas on Jan. 4.
Willamette 64, Crescent Valley 42
The Raiders fell to the Wolverines in their first game at the Crescent Valley Tournament. CV (2-6) concludes tournament play against Ashland at 11:45 a.m. Saturday; it resumes Mid-Willamette Conference play against Central on Jan. 4.
Santiam Christian 63, Westside Christian 30
MEDFORD — Josh Baugher had 17 points and Cody Williamson added 14 to lead the Eagles into the championship game of the Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic.
The Eagles defeated Hidden Valley 60-12 on Thursday night in their tournament opener. They will play either Crater or Dayton for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
SC opens Mt. Valley Conference action by hosting Harrisburg on Jan. 3.
St. Paul 64, Monroe 56
ST. PAUL — Monroe fell to the host team at the St. Paul Tournament in its nonleague finale.
The Dragons (5-5) could not overcome a slow start in the loss. They trailed 13-2 after the first quarter.
Zach Young finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Trenton Bateman added 11 points and eight rebounds and Noah Barnhurst had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Dragons open Central Valley Conference game against Oakridge on Jan. 2.
Scio 48, Gervais 19
SCIO — Scio topped Gervais in the third-place game at the Scio Tournament. The Loggers (4-6) concluded nonleague play with the win; they host Riverdale on Jan. 3 in their PacWest Conference opener.
Toledo 79, Central Linn 54
LINCOLN CITY — The Cobras fell to the Boomers in the semifinals of the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament.
The Cobras (5-3) conclude the event today in the third-place game. They open Central Valley Conference play at Lowell on Jan. 4.
Harrisburg 50, Nestucca 36
LINCOLN CITY — Harrisburg snapped a 10-game tailspin by topping Nestucca in the consolation semifinals at the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Classic.
The Eagles play for fifth place at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the nonconference finale. They open Mt. Valley Conference action at Santiam Christian on Jan. 3.
Philomath 56, Soldotna 54
KETCHIKAN, Alas. — Philomath opened the Clark Cochrane Christmas Classic with a 56-54 victory over Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday.
The Warriors conclude tournament play on Saturday. They open Oregon West Conference action against Stayton on Jan. 4.
Wrestling
ALBANY — Sweet Home went 5-0, Central Linn went 2-2-1 and West Albany was 2-2-1 at the Northwest Duals at West.
Sweet Home defeated Hillsboro 54-16, the Newberg JV 60-15, Sunset 72-12, Squalicum, Wash., 54-25 and Redmond 47-22.
Central Linn defeatyed Sherwood 53-45 nd Dallas 66-12, tied Central 42-42 and lost to Edmonds-Woodway, Wash. 59-24 and Sprague 64-18.
West defeated Centennial 43-21 and South Salem 53-6; tied Cascade 39-39, and lost to Chiawana, Wash., 66-3 and Glencie 39-30.