South Albany rallied from a double-digit hole to make it interesting, but West Albany had a decisive answer Friday that led to a 62-49 road win in Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball play.
West scored eight straight points late in the third quarter after South scored 10 in a row earlier in the period. The Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth.
“They kind of beat us on the physical end of things a little bit,” West coach Shawn Stinson said. “But I told them, ‘stay calm and we’ll take care of business in the long run.’”
West struggled out of the gate with 11 first-period turnovers but had only 10 more the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs (6-6, 1-3) won their fourth straight game behind 12 points from Brooklyn Strandy and 11 from Danae Greig. Lyndsay Bailey, McKenzie Kosmicki and Carley Robb added seven points each.
Nikilie Robinson had 11 points with Cassidy Johnston and Nicole Spriggs adding nine points apiece for the RedHawks (5-7, 0-3).
Corvallis 42, Dallas 18
Corvallis halted a four-game tailspin with a balanced offensive attack in the convincing Mid-Willamette Conference victory over the Dragons at CHS.
Corvallis (5-5, 3-1) hosts West Albany on Tuesday in its next MWC game.
Crescent Valley 40, Central 27
INDEPENDENCE — The Raiders won their eighth game in their last nine starts by topping the Panthers in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at CHS.
CV (8-3, 4-0) plays host to South Albany on Jan. 11 in its next MWC game.
Philomath 40, Stayton 30
PHILOMATH — The Warriors captured their Oregon West Conference opener for their sixth win in a row.
Mia Rust had 11 points, Lauren Berklund added 10 and Sage Kramer finished with eight.
Philomath (11-2, 1-0) returns to league action at Sweet Home on Tuesday.
Central Linn 51, Lowell 33
LOWELL — Central Linn remained undefeated by topping Lowell in its Central Valley Conference opener.
Jessica Neal had 14 points, six steals and five assists and Sarah Conner had 14 points for the victors.
The Cobras (10-0, 1-0) resume league play by hosting Oakland on Saturday.
Alsea 51, Triangle Lake 27
BLACHLEY — The Wolverines stayed unbeaten in Mt. West League play with the road victory. Alsea (6-5, 4-0) plays a nonleague game at Country Christian on Monday in its next start.
Monroe 63, Jefferson 36
MONROE — Kyndal Martin's 22 points led the Dragons to the Central Valley Conference victory.
Laura Young added 14 points, Mirtha Lopez eight for the Dragons (9-2, 2-0) who play at Regis on Tuesday in their next conference game.
Quinn Case had 11 points for Jefferson (2-8, 0-2), which hosts Central Linn on Tuesday in its next CVC action.
Woodburn 47, Sweet Home 42
WOODBURN — The Huskies nearly snapped a five-game losing streak in the loss at Woodburn in the Oregon West Conference opener. Sweet Home (1-11, 0-1) resumes league play on Tuesday by hosting Philomath.
Oakland 47, East Linn Christian 20
LEBANON — The Eagles dropped the Central Valley Conference game to visiting Oakland. ELC (7-5, 1-1) hosts Lowell on Tuesday in its next league start.
Lebanon 44, Silverton 32
LEBANON — The Warriors topped the Foxes in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at LHS.
Maddy Romeo had 15 points, Ellie Croco 12 points and Morgan Hopkins added nine rebounds for Lebanon.
Lebanon (7-3, 2-1) hosts South Albany on Tuesday in its next MWC game.
Boys basketball
Cam Sanders found Justin Hamilton open at the basket for the game-winning layin in Crescent Valley’s 52-50 Mid-Willamette Conference win against Central at CV.
The Raiders (4-7 overall, 2-2 in the MWC) forced a turnover with 4.5 seconds to go. Sanders got the ball at halfcourt and hit Hamilton with the assist.
Seth King led the Raiders with 24 points, Sanders added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists and Hamilton had eight points.
The Raiders had six turnovers for the game. CV coach Mike Stair said taking care of the ball has been an issue this season.
“So six turnovers is a pretty good number,” Stair said.
CV plays at South Albany next Friday.
Corvallis 72, Dallas 59
DALLAS — Corvallis maintained its perfect Mid-Willamette Conference record by topping the Dragons at DHS.
Noah Greenblatt had 22 points, Maxwell Johnson and Isaac Gabriel 12 points and Jasper Reinalda 11 for the Spartans.
The Spartans (5-5, 4-0) resume MWC play at West Albany on Tuesday. CHS has not played a home game since Dec. 14.
Silverton 73, Lebanon 43
SILVERTON — The Warriors remained winless in Mid-Willamette Conference action by falling to the Foxes.
Lebanon (3-6, 0-3) visits South Albany on Tuesday in its next MWC game.
Woodburn 61, Sweet Home 47
WOODBURN — The Bulldogs snapped Sweet Home's nine-game winning streak by winning the Oregon West Conference opener for each team.
The Huskies (11-2, 0-1) resume OWC action on Tuesday by hosting Philomath.
Stayton 63, Philomath 51
PHILOMATH — Stayton upended the Warriors in each team's Oregon West Conference opener.
Ethan Manning had 18 points in the loss, including four 3-pointers. Michael Lundy added 10 points for PHS.
The Warriors (8-4, 0-1) resume league play on Tuesday at Sweet Home.
Jefferson 72, Monroe 55
MONROE — Jayden Ericksen had 19 points and Diego Rodriguez had 18 points to lead Jefferson to the Central Valley Conference victory. Leon Romo added 17 for the Lions.
Trenton Bateman had 17 points and 11 rebounds to pace Monroe. Zach Young added 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Colton Sutton had 10 points and six rebounds.
Monroe (5-7, 0-2) is at Regis and Jefferson (5-2, 2-0) hosts Central Linn on Tuesday in the next CVC game for each team.
Central Linn 74, Lowell 41
LOWELL — The Cobras opened their Central Valley League schedule in impressive fashion with the big road win over the Red Devils.
Central Linn (7-4, 1-0) hosts Oakland on Saturday in another CVC contest.
Oakland 57, East Linn Christian 45
LEBANON — The Eagles fell to 1-1 in the Central Valley Conference with the homecourt loss. ELC (6-6, 1-1) resumes league play on Tuesday against Lowell.
Wrestling
JUNCTION CITY — Jefferson went 3-2 in duals in a tournament at Junction City. The Lions defeated Cottage Grove 31-29, Sutherlin 31-30 and North Bend 43-24, and lost 43-30 to Junction City and 45-30 to North Eugene.
Diana Escamilla (106), Dalton Keifer (132), Cody Adams (182) and Riley Davis (195) were all 5-0. The Lions open league play against Monroe and Mohawk on Tuesday.