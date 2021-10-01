Prep roundup: Bulldogs sweep Spartans in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball

West Albany High swept Corvallis on Thursday, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9, in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.
Sydney Harrington led the Bulldogs with 20 assists, 12 digs, three aces, three kills and two blocks. Gracie Boeder had three kills, two aces and five blocks. Hailey Heider contributed seven kills and seven digs, while Maddy Hellem had 10 digs and served two aces.
West Albany (15-2, 9-0 MWC) will host Dallas Monday.
Monroe 3, Jefferson 0
Bella Gamache recorded 26 kills as the visiting Dragons swept the Lions 25-13, 25-9, 25-16.
Emily Hull had a team-high 11 assists for Monroe and Sarah Thompson had 15 digs.
Monroe (9-2, 6-0 Central Valley Conference) will play Saturday at the Creswell tournament.
Other results
South Albany 3, Lebanon 0; Cascade 3, Philomath 0; Sweet Home 3, Woodburn 0; Regis 3, ELCA 1; Alsea 3, Mapleton 1
Boys soccer
Corvallis High took a 4-2 win at West Albany.
The Bulldogs got an early goal from Creed Sullivan (4th minute) on a pass from Demetry Arellano. West Albany Devin LaCasse-Tran scored in the 56th minute, again assisted by Arellano.
Corvallis (3-3-1, 2-0 MWC) will play Tuesday at Crescent Valley. West Albany (2-4-1, 0-1-1 MWC) will play Tuesday at South Albany.
Other results
Crescent Valley 5, Dallas 0; North Salem 4, South Albany 0; Lebanon 2, Silverton 2; Philomath 1, Stayton 0; Newport 5, Sweet Home 0;
Water polo
Avery Romey scored three goals as the West Albany girls team won 5-3 at Hillsboro on Wednesday.
Szammy Kitchen and Maggie Baas both scored for the Bulldogs and goalie Hailey Wadlington had eight saves.
The Bulldog boys defeated Hillsboro 9-5 as Conner Dickerson scored three goals. Nash Bending and Trenton Worden each scored two goals, and Luke Hayes and Jack Ames also scored. Caleb Smith had six saves in the goal.
The West Albany girls (1-3, 0-1 league) and boys (7-4, 3-0) were scheduled to host West Salem on Friday.