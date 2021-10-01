Prep roundup: Bulldogs sweep Spartans in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball

West Albany High swept Corvallis on Thursday, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9, in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.

Sydney Harrington led the Bulldogs with 20 assists, 12 digs, three aces, three kills and two blocks. Gracie Boeder had three kills, two aces and five blocks. Hailey Heider contributed seven kills and seven digs, while Maddy Hellem had 10 digs and served two aces.

West Albany (15-2, 9-0 MWC) will host Dallas Monday.

Monroe 3, Jefferson 0

Bella Gamache recorded 26 kills as the visiting Dragons swept the Lions 25-13, 25-9, 25-16.

Emily Hull had a team-high 11 assists for Monroe and Sarah Thompson had 15 digs.

Monroe (9-2, 6-0 Central Valley Conference) will play Saturday at the Creswell tournament.

Other results

South Albany 3, Lebanon 0; Cascade 3, Philomath 0; Sweet Home 3, Woodburn 0; Regis 3, ELCA 1; Alsea 3, Mapleton 1

Boys soccer

Corvallis High took a 4-2 win at West Albany.