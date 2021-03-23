Prep roundup: Bulldogs, Raiders tie in girls soccer

West Albany and Crescent Valley played to a 0-0 tie in a girls soccer game at WAHS.

It was senior night for the Bulldogs and West Albany coach Erik Ihde said seniors Alyssa Straw, Megan Adamec and Kendall Walton led the defensive effort.

"True to form, my seniors stepped up," WAHS coach Erik Ihde said. Three of my four seniors are defenders and really came through tonight.

"CV is extremely talented, showing why they are the two time defending state champs. This makes the feat of a shutout all the more impressive."

Ihde said Morgan Linde created some offensive opportunities off of her runs.

"Hard fought games with CV have become an annual tradition," Ihde said. "They are tough, classy, well coached. It would have been great to get a ball in the back of the net, but I am very proud of how my team played tonight."

Boys soccer

West Albany rolled to a 5-1 win against Crescent Valley.

Creed Sullivan scored three goals for the Bulldogs.

Aidan Davis and Brandon Mills rounded out the scoring.