Prep roundup: Bulldogs pin seven in wrestling dual win

David Cumpiano (106 pounds), Marshall Duncan (113), Ariana Martinez (120), Quentin Peterson (126), Boden Lindberg (170), Joe Wagner (195) and Kain Adair (220) all recorded pins Wednesday in West Albany’s 66-16 home win against Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual.

The Bulldogs went 7-3 in the matches that were contested.

North Salem 42, Corvallis 32

Jennifer Russell (113), Noah Binder-Vitti (132) and Gavin Hale (145) all won by fall for the Spartans in the home dual. Jack Sabee-Paulson (152) won by technical fall and Johnson Anders (120) by decision.

Jefferson 1-2 at Willamette

Hunter Mersch (113), Rocky Zachary (126) and Jameson Bender (145) all won twice by fall as Jefferson won one of three matches at the Willamette Duals in Eugene.

The Lions got pins from Mersch, Zachary, Bender, Juan Lorenzo (120), Gryffen Ellefson-Hamar (132), Gage Frost (138) and Gannon Lewis (170) in a 42-33 win against Marshfield.

Jefferson also lost to Lowell (15-9) and Willamette (24-12). Zachary and Ryan Davis (160) got wins against Lowell and Mersch and Bender versus Willamette.

Other results

Boys basketball: Philomath 74, Rainier 14

Girls basketball: Philomath 62, Rainier 19

Report scores: Email scores, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

