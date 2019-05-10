West Albany moved into second place in the Mid-Willamette Conference baseball race Friday by scoring in the last of the seventh inning to edge Crescent Valley 2-1 at Memorial Stadium.
Chase Reynolds pitched a complete game for West Albany, allowing one unearned run on several first-inning errors.
West tied the game 1-1 in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Kellen Soriano. In the seventh, Carson Van Dyke walked, advanced to second base on a throwing error and to third on a sacrifice.
He then scored the winning run on a throwing error.
The Bulldogs (15-6, 10-3) have now won four games in a row and six of their last seven to pull into title contention in the four-way pennant race that also includes CV, Central and Silverton.
West is now tied with Silverton for second place, one game behind Central with three remaining. CV (19-5, 9-4) is in fourth place; it hosts the Bulldogs on Monday at Tim Wirth Field in the series finale.
South Albany 2, Lebanon 1
Hudson Adams scored the winning run on a bases-loaded passed ball in the seventh inning to give the host RedHawks the walkoff Mid-Willamette Conference win.
Hudson doubled to lead off the decisive inning. Aaron Thomas had two hits and Nic Sheley had South's (8-15, 4-9) RBI. Pitcher Ryan Patrick threw a complete-game five-hitter and struck out seven.
Dylan Studer homered for the Warriors (4-17, 1-12), who host the RedHawks on Monday in the series finale.
Silverton 6, Corvallis 5
SILVERTON — The Foxes stayed tied with West Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference title chase by edging Corvallis at SHS.
The Spartans (7-17, 4-11) complete their league season hosting Silverton at Taylor Field on Monday. They conclude the regular season with a nonleague game at Thurston on Tuesday.
Monroe 19, Mohawk 0
MONROE — The Dragons scored 16 runs in the first inning and completed their Special District 3 season in the 4½-inning game.
Brody Ballard tripled, singled and had four RBIs; Carson Brayton doubled and had three RBIs; Austin Teran and Eric Teran had two hits and two RBIs and Alec Avery had three hits and three RBIs. Austin Teran also doubled.
Monroe (20-1, 14-0) has won 17 games in a row. It hosts Warrenton on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Central Linn 12, Regis 8
HALSEY — Central Linn concluded Special District 3 action by topping Regis. The Cobras (13-5, 10-4) finished third, behind Monroe and Regis.
Pleasant Hill 8, Harrisburg 5
PLEASANT HILL — The Billies edged Harrisburg in the Special District 3 game. Harrisburg (6-12, 3-8) concludes the season by hosting Creswell in another league game.
Santiam Christian 5, La Pine 4
LA PINE — Santiam Christian bounced back from a nonleague loss to 4A Sisters by topping La Pine in the Special District 3 game.
SC (17-6, 7-3) hosts Pleasant Hill on Monday in its next league game.
Amity 15, Scio 12
AMITY — The Loggers concluded their regular season by falling at Amity in the Special District 1 game. It was Scio's (6-18, 6-6) fourth loss in a row.
Softball
Emma Bales had a double, two singles, two runs and six RBIs to lead South Albany to a 20-1 victory over Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at CV.
Elise Cordle homered, doubled twice, scored twice and drove in four for the RedHawks. Abby Sadowsky had three hits, three runs and two RBIs; Avery Martin doubled, scored four times and drove in two; Morgan Maynard had two hits and two runs and Blake Barbee drove in two.
Kelsie Ford and Lilly Gordon singled for CV.
The RedHawks (7-15, 6-8) play at Lebanon on Wednesday and the Raiders (2-14, 0-13) visit Silverton on Tuesday in each team's next game.
Dallas 5, West Albany 2
DALLAS — Dallas stunned West Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference game, snapping the Bulldogs' 12-game winning streak and handing them their first league loss.
Ellie Babbitt doubled and drove in a run for West. Pitcher Mahayla Gamble allowed just four hits and two earned runs and had five strikeouts.
West (19-3, 12-1) plays North Salem at Wallace Marine Park on Tuesday in its next league game.
Lebanon 7, North Salem 6
SALEM — Lebanon edged the Vikings in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Wallace Marine Park. The Warriors (14-8, 8-5) resume league play at Central on Tuesday.
Central 15, Corvallis 4
Central topped the Spartans in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at Will Keim Field.
Jada Bratsouleas had two hits with a triple, Maddie Morrison went 3 for 3 with two singles, a double and two RBIs and Taylor Silbernagel struck out six for the Spartans.
CHS (7-13, 6-8) visits Dallas on Tuesday in its next league game.
Oakland 2-14, Monroe 1-3
MONROE — Oakland swept the Special District 3 doubleheader at MHS.
In the opener, Tyler Warden had 16 strikeouts and allowed only two hits in a tough-luck loss. Callie Horning, Ella Meza, and Cora Gwynn each had a hit for Monroe.
Warden had 12 strikeouts and only gave up one earned run in the second game. Emma Koch was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Ashley Sutton was 2 for 4; each player scored once.
The Dragons (13-8, 12-6) conclude the regular season on Saturday with a nonleague home game against Warrenton.
Harrisburg 16, Pleasant Hill 6
PLEASANT HILL — Harrisburg topped the Billies in a five-inning Mt. Valley Conference matchup to clinch the league championship.
Delaney Buzzard pitched a complete game and was 2-for-3. Taytum Hughes was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and TJ McGill was 3-for-3 for Harrisburg.
Harrisburg (15-7, 10-1) concludes league play on Monday by hosting Creswell.
Scio 6, Salem Academy 3
SCIO — Scio concluded its regular season by doubling Salem Academy in a nonleague game at SHS. The Loggers (12-6) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Santiam 23, Jefferson 5
JEFFERSON — Santiam topped Jefferson in a Special District 2 game stopped after five innings by the mercy rule. The Lions (8-13, 7-8) conclude the regular season by hosting Colton on Wednesday.
Santiam Christian 9, La Pine 3
LA PINE — SC topped La Pine in the Mt. Valley Conference game. The Eagles (10-12, 6-4) host Pleasant Hill on Monday in their next league game.
Track and field
SISTERS — The Philomath High girls sit in first after the first day of the Oregon West Conference district meet on Thursday.
The Sweet Home girls were fifth. The PHS boys were third and Sweet Home fourth.
Philomath's Hannah Hernandez took first in the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 57.01 seconds.
Katen Edwards of Sweet Home was second in the javelin with a toss of 115-9 and Sarah Bradley of PHS was third with a throw of 111-10.
Philomath's Melia Morton won the long jump with a leap of 16-8½. Arianna Manning of PHS was third in the high jump (5-0).
For the boys, Sweet Home's Tristan Calkins was first in the long jump with a mark of 21-1.
In the pole vault, Philomath's Connor Kutzler and Jeremy Schaffer both cleared 13-00 to finish second and third, respectively.
Philomath's Kane Rust was second in the shot put with a toss of 49-2½.
Girls lacrosse
Corvallis High rolled to an 18-3 win against Crescent Valley on Thursday.
Lily He and Julianna Perez both had three goals for CHS.
Goalie Morgan Campbell had seven saves.