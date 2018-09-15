PORTLAND — The West Albany boys water polo team took second at the Parkrose Tournament.
The Bulldogs (8-2) defeated Grant 7-4 and David Douglas 6-3.
West then played Tualatin and trailed 5-0 before coming back with a 14-0 run for a 14-6 win.
The Bulldogs lost to Parkrose 9-7 in the tournament championship game.
WAHS hosts Sheldon at the Albany Community Pool on Tuesday.
Girls water polo
NEWBERG — The Bulldogs went 4-1 at the Newberg Tournament.
WAHS (7-1) defeated David Douglas 13-8, Lakeridge 11-6, Summit 5-2 and Reynolds 7-6 and lost to South Eugene 8-7
Bailey Dickerson had 19 goals, Kylee Crofcheck 11 goals, Natalie Baas had five and Sabrina Grato four goals. Goalie Erica Rietmann finished with 17 blocks.
The Bulldogs play Sheldon at home on Tuesday.