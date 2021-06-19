 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Bulldogs down Vikings
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Bulldogs down Vikings

SALEM — West Albany Post LJ Carmichael led all scorers with 18 points as the Bulldogs defeated North Salem 62-54 for their first win.

Carmichael's points came on five field goals and 8 of 12 free throws during the game.

Koby Ruiz had 19 points in the win.

West Albany (1-13) hosts McKay on Monday.

Friday's scores

Girls basketball: South Salem 48, South Albany 33; Lebanon 62, Central 28; Creswell 55, Harrisburg 21; Santiam Christian 57, Willamina 51; Santiam 36, Scio 25

Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 55, McKay 48; McNary 65, Corvallis 46; Lebanon 71, Central 68; Philomath 69, Sweet Home 59; Harrisburg 69, Creswell 52; Santiam Christian 69, Willamina 52

