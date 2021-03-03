Prep roundup: Bulldogs down Silverton in boys soccer

Alexander Harer and Jordan Nollen each had second-half goals to help lift the West Albany High boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Silverton on Tuesday.

Harer had an unassisted goal in the 44th minute and Nollen scored off an assist from Demetry Arellano in the 55th.

“Great second half from the boys,” coach Kevin Branigan said. “They adjusted well and did everything I asked of them. A really tremendous team effort against a very solid Silverton team.”

The Bulldogs (1-0) are at Corvallis (7:30 p.m.) on Thursday.

Late boys soccer scores from Tuesday: Corvallis 4, Central 1; Crescent Valley 1, Lebanon 0; Western Christian 4, East Linn Christian 0

Late girls soccer scores from Tuesday: Corvallis 8, Central 0; West Albany 1, Silverton 1

