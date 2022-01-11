 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Bland, Raiders top RedHawks

  • Updated
Gabby Bland had 20 points Monday in No. 7 Crescent Valley’s 76-27 Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball win at South Albany.

Teammates Taelyn Bentley, Nicole Huang and Greta Koegler all had 12 points apiece.

Amelia Moss had eight points for South Albany.

Both teams are on the road Thursday. CV (8-4, 3-0) is at Corvallis and South (3-6, 1-2) at Dallas. 

Other scores: West Albany 57, Lebanon 41; Corvallis 64, Central 54

Boys basketball

Monday scores: Crescent Valley 59, South Albany 44; Central 65, Corvallis 60 (2OT)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

