Prep roundup: Bland, Raiders top RedHawks

Gabby Bland had 20 points Monday in No. 7 Crescent Valley’s 76-27 Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball win at South Albany.
Teammates Taelyn Bentley, Nicole Huang and Greta Koegler all had 12 points apiece.
Amelia Moss had eight points for South Albany.
Both teams are on the road Thursday. CV (8-4, 3-0) is at Corvallis and South (3-6, 1-2) at Dallas.
Other scores: West Albany 57, Lebanon 41; Corvallis 64, Central 54
Boys basketball
Monday scores: Crescent Valley 59, South Albany 44; Central 65, Corvallis 60 (2OT)
