A big third quarter propelled Lebanon to a 41-10 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Central.
The Warriors led 13-10 at the half but scored four unanswered touchdowns in the third.
Cole Weber hit Kyle Haley with a 14-yard touchdown throw to get the Warriors started. Then Keith Brown scored on a 4-yard run and came right back with a 51-yard touchdown rush.
After a fumble recovery, the Warriors scored on a 33-yard pass from Weber to Brock Barrett.
Weber had a 35-yard touchdown run and Brayden Curry scored on an 84-yard return of a fumble recovery in the first half.
Lebanon (3-3) hosts South Albany next Friday.
Santiam Christian 50, Siuslaw 15
The Eagles rolled to the Special District 2 win against Siuslaw at SC.
Marcus Fullbright rushed for 191 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns, one on a 75-yard run on the first offensive play of the game for SC.
Ely Kennel completed 6-of-12 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 84 yards for SC.
Heston Bain, Devin Premsingh, Luke Mehlschau and Levi Villers all had interceptions and the Eagles (6-0) also recovered two fumbles in the win.
SC plays at Sutherlin next Friday.
Monroe 54, Jefferson 21
Zach Young had eight carries for 300 and five touchdowns.
He had TD runs of 65, 32, 14, 21 and 48 yards.
Brody Ballard was 7-for-11 passing for 74 yards and one touchdown and had a 36-yard run for a touchdown.
Dylan Irwin had 11 tackles and one interception for Monroe (5-1).
The Dragons play at Central Linn Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
McKenzie 2, Alsea 0 (forfeit)
The Wolverines were forced to forfeit for the second straight week.
Volleyball
Alsea fell to Mohawk in four sets and swept McKenzie in a Mountain West League three-team match at Mohawk.
Set scores for the loss to Mohawk were 25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 23-25. Set scores in the win were 25-22, 26-16, 25-18.
Junior Jessica Carlisle had 17 kills, six stuffed blocks and 12 digs. Ariyah Bishop had 11 assists and two aces and Bailey Ellis added 11 digs for Monroe in the Mohawk match.
"Mohawk is a tough team, currently ranked 9th in the state by OSAA," Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. "In the first set, we showed them what we are capable of. We just couldn’t pull off the win in the next three sets. I’m proud of the way the girls played tonight and can’t wait to see what happens when we play Mohawk for district playoffs at the end of the month."
In the win against McKenzie, Jessica Carlisle added 15 more kills and five aces and Amber DuBord had five aces.
Alsea (13-11, 10-2) hosts Mapleton on Tuesday.
Boys water polo
West Albany rolled to a 15-1 win against Marist at the Albany Community pool.
Freshman Keegan Mier led all scorers with three goals. Ben Hugulet, Dylan Hayes, and Colby Huddleston each scored two goals.
Jordan Stadstad, Braiden Hamilton, Trenton Worden, Jack Ames, Caleb Smith, Brogan O’Hare and Eric Formiller each scored a goal. Goalie Conner Mier had four saves and goalie Cooper Nelson added one save.
The Bulldogs (17-5, 6-0 in league) play a non-league game at West Salem.
Cross-country
The South Albany boys were 12th at the Champoeg Invitational cross-country meet.
Logan Parker was 18th for the RedHawks in 17 minutes, 01.19 seconds.
The South Albany girls finished 14th in the meet.