Prep roundup: Area tennis teams drop matches

Corvallis High won two singles matches and one in doubles in a 6-3 girls tennis loss at Parkrose in Portland.

Sofia Alzugaray and Maggie Hackethorn were the Spartans’ singles winners. The Corvallis doubles team of Jimena Noa-Guevara and Sofia Isaias-Day was also victorious.

Marist Catholic 4, Philomath 2

The Warriors’ Bailey Bell won her No. 1 singles match and Adele Beckstead won at second singles in their team’s home loss.

Two matches were suspended by rain.

Boys tennis

Philomath was shut out in a 7-0 loss at Marist Catholic in Eugene.

Philomath’s Dawson Beckstead lost 6-2, 6-4 in a competitive match at first singles.

The Warriors were missing a few players and had to default at fourth singles.

Baseball scores: Lebanon 6, Canby 4; South Albany 12, Centennial 11; Crescent Valley 14, Nelson 2; Clackamas 14, West Albany 4 (5); Elmira/Triangle Lake JV 14, Harrisburg/Mohawk 13; Warrenton 11, Scio 4; East Linn Christian 13, Jefferson 1 (5); East Linn Christian 18, Jefferson 3 (5)

Softball scores: Sherwood 10, Lebanon 0 (5); Ida B. Wells 8, Crescent Valley 3; Nelson 3, Corvallis 2; South Albany 17, Redmond 6; Harrisburg/Mohawk 11, Elmira/Triangle Lake 1 (5); Scio 13, Warrenton 3; Days Creek 7, Monroe 6; Monroe 10, Days Creek 2

