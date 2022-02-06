Prep roundup: Area girls wrestlers qualify for state tournament

West Albany’s Richi Campbell and Ariana Martinez won their brackets to help West Albany High tie for fifth at the Special District 4 girls wrestling tournament at West Albany.

Both top seeds in their brackets, Campbell was first at 105 pounds and Martinez first at 110. Teammate Aubrey Murphy (195) was third.

The top three placers in each bracket of the special district tournaments qualify for the OSAA girls state tournament, to be held Feb. 24 at Culver High School.

McKay won the 36-team tournament with 210 points. West Albany tied Taft at 107. Central Linn was 10th (62), Corvallis tied for 12th (48), South Albany 18th (40), Harrisburg 21st (32), Crescent Valley 24th (26) and Scio 28th (13).

Corvallis’ Georgia Buehler (190) was first. Central Linn’s Hannah Erz (100) and Anna McDougal (170) and Crescent Valley’s Miah Egner (12) were all second. Corvallis’ Jennifer Russell (105) and South Albany’s Odessa Gordon (120) were third.

Finals (area results only)

Seeds in parentheses

100: (2) Sahari Chavez, McKay p. (1) Hannah Erz, Central Linn, 1:25

105: (1) Richi Campbell, West Albany p. (2) Telsarina Walker, North Salem, 1:12

110: (1) Ariana Martinez, West Albany p. (3) Julia Towers, Taft, :15

125: (1) Sophia Redwine, Newberg p. (2) Miah Egner, Crescent Valley, 1:51

170: (2) Jennifer Delatorre, Tillamook p. (1) Anna McDougal, Central Linn, 1:00

190: (1) Georgia Buehler, Corvallis p. Tali Kozma, Sherwood, 3:01

Area third-place finishers

105: (4) Jennifer Russell, Corvallis

120: (5) Odessa Gordon, South Albany

195: (2) Aubrey Murphy, West Albany

Special District 2

Sweet Home’s Paige Chafin (115) and Kami Hart (170) pinned their championship final opponents to win their respective brackets at Cottage Grove High School.

Teammate Kendra Jamison (100) was second.

Thurston won the 39-team tournament with 179 points. Sweet Home was third (140), Harrisburg 14th (32) and Philomath 25th (15).

Finals (area results only)

Seeds in parentheses

100: (3) Chelo Garcia, Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter p. (1) Kendra Jamison, Sweet Home, 1:24

115: (1) Paige Chafin, Sweet Home p. (3) Kyleigh Fradelis, North Bend, :41

170: (1) Kami Hart, Sweet Home p. Abigale Boeggeman, Hidden Valley, :38

Boys basketball scores: Monroe 61, Central Linn 45; Jefferson 85, Oakridge 48; Regis 72, East Linn Christian 58; Alsea 56, Eddyville Charter 37

Girls basketball scores: Regis 47, East Linn Christian 20; Oakridge 61, Jefferson 51; Eddyville Charter 54, Alsea 19

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

