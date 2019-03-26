MEDFORD — Claire Angel hit two home runs and knocked in seven runs Tuesday in South Albany's two losses at the Medford softball tournament.
The Rebels fell 19-9 to Willamette and 22-7 to Etna, California, both in five innings.
Against Willamette, Chiara Roskelley had two hits and a stolen base; Tabby Bottenmiller two hits; and Avery Martin two RBIs. Versus Etna, Elise Cordle had two RBIs and scored two runs.
The Rebels lost to Churchll 11-1 and South Umpqua 15-0, both in five innings, Monday. Ellen Beasley struck out a combined 12 batters in the two contests and Cordle had the lone hit against South Umpqua.
South (0-6) hosts Scappoose next Tuesday.
Bulldogs split
MEDFORD — West Albany defeated Forest Grove 11-0 in five innings and lost 4-1 to North Medford at the Medford tournament.
The Bulldogs had 11 hits against Forest Grove.
Presley Jantzi was 3-for-4 with a home run and Ellie Babbitt had a home run in the win.
Pitcher Mahayla Gamble finished with 10 strikeouts and gave up one hit.
In the loss to North Medford, the Bulldogs had bases loaded in the seventh when Haily Greening launched a fly ball that was caught a few feet from the fence.
Jantzi and Greening both had two hits for WAHS.
The Bulldogs (7-2) next play at Roseburg next Tuesday.
Lebanon sweeps
MEDFORD — The Warriors dominated their first game Tuesday at the Medford tournament, taking a 16-4 win against Churchill in six innings.
The Warriors (6-3) then took a 17-10 win against North Valley later in the day.
Lebanon next plays April 9 in its Mid-Willamette Conference opener at Dallas.
Philomath loses two
Philomath took two losses in the Redmond tournament, 10-7 to Lincoln in Prineville and 18-8 to Ridgeview in Redmond.
The Warriors (6-5) gave up 12 unearned runs in the finale. They play Monday at Sisters.
Central Linn 19, Blanchet Catholic 1
SALEM — The Cobras scored 14 runs in the seventh inning to get a lopsided road win.
Delaney Northern was 4 for 6 with three RBIs, Sarah Conner 3 for 5 and Payton Holt, Sydney Johnson and Sydney Northern all had two hits. Kelsey Crowson pitched a complete game and struck out six.
Central Linn (2-1) plays Saturday at Harrisburg.
Harrisburg falls twice
NEWPORT — The Eagles lost 13-7 to Yamhill-Carlton and 11-1 to Newport at the Newport tournament.
Harrisburg (5-5) hosts Central Linn on Saturday.
Baseball
NEWPORT — Philomath defeated Dallas 13-1 to go undefeated in three games at the Yaquina Bay Classic.
The Warriors (6-2) go to North Marion on Friday for a nonleague contest.
West Albany 5, North Bend 2
KEIZER — The Bulldogs held on for the win at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament.
West Albany (4-2) plays Central in the tourney on Wednesday evening.
Harrisburg 19, Blanchet Catholic 9 (6)
STAYTON — Behind three hits apiece by Dax Bennett and Kyle Davis, the Eagles won their opening game at the Stayton tournament.
Bennett had four RBIs and scored three runs and Davis scored four runs.
Harrisburg (3-3) plays Astoria in a tournament game Wednesday.
D'Evelyn (Fla.) 8, Lebanon 7
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Warriors dropped their final tournament game. Lebanon (3-5) next plays April 3 at Madison in Portland.
Sweet Home 12, Marshfield 11
GRANTS PASS — The Huskies squeaked out a win in the Hidden Valley tournament.
Sweet Home (5-3-1) returns to league play next Monday hosting Philomath.
Jefferson 1-10, Glendale 4-2
JEFFERSON — The Lions split the nonleague doubleheader. Jefferson (2-6) opens league play next Tuesday at Monroe.